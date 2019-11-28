Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road, Waverly Twp.

WAVERLY TWP. — The Waverly Community House publicly launched a multi-million dollar centennial fundraising campaign on July 26 as part of the 100th Anniversary Celebration of the ground breaking which took place on July 26 and 27. The campaign, “Remember. Rediscover. Revere,” is intended to augment the existing endowment and will fuel the Comm’s mission to preserve and improve its historic building and allow it to evolve through the upcoming years and remain a special and relevant community center into the next century.

The greatest challenge the Comm faces is to ensure the continued success of its mission and keep premier programming and services available to the community. By increasing the endowment, the Waverly Community House can provide for the future needs of the building and allow for the creation of new programs in spaces that are relevant to contemporary society.

With the receipt of several significant leadership gifts, the Waverly Community House has already reached 50 percent of its goal. Gifts to The Comm’s Endowment Fund may be made online at waverlycomm.org or mailed to Waverly Community House, P. O. Box 142, Waverly, PA 18471.