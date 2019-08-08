Article Tools Font size – + Share This

WAVERLY TWP. — The Waverly Community House (Comm), 1115 North Abington Road, will host its annual summertime fundraiser, Cocktails for the Courts Friday, Aug. 16 from 6-8 p.m., rain or shine.

The event was originally conceived to raise money for the improvement and maintenance of the tennis courts. Proceeds from this year’s Cocktails for the Courts will benefit all community recreation programs at the Comm, furthering its mission to provide a safe place for the community and beyond to play.

One doesn’t have to be a tennis player to attend, just someone who wants to support recreation for all ages and abilities while sampling spirits and tasty bites from local eateries. Signature cocktails will be served along with wine and beer. Hors d’oeuvres will be prepared by area establishments including Basilico’s, The Black Box Café, Caravia, Constantino’s, Cuppa Cake Café, Glen Oak Country Club, Jessie’s Place, Jumbo, New City Café at Greystone Gardens, Nina’s, POSH, State Street Grill, Waverly Deli and more.

Music is provided by The Von Storch Trio.

Two exhibits will be on display that evening: an art exhibit by recipients of the Belin Arts Scholarship (in the Waverly Small Works Gallery) and a George M. D. Lewis exhibit (in the library) on loan from the Lackawanna Historical Society.

Cocktails for the Courts is sponsored by Classic Properties with media sponsorship by Lamar Advertising.

Tickets are $25 and are available at the door or in advance at the Comm office or online at waverlycomm.org.

One must be 21 or older to attend.