Hillside Park Farmer’s Market is partnering with the Abington Community Library today, June 20 for its Summer Fun Family Day. Along with a story time for children, entertainment by Damian the Magician and farmer’s market vendors, Ally’s Air plans to participate with balloon sculpting and more.

Almost eight years ago, Barbara Callahan was a new mother trying to do something special for her daughter’s first birthday, and she attempted balloon sculpting.

“It just came naturally,” Callahan said.

Though she had never watched a balloon artist create a balloon sculpture in person, Callahan tried it herself.

“I had no idea what I was doing when I first got stared,” she said. “I never took a class. I just learned along the way. I picked it up and just began doing it. As I grew it into a business, I made mistakes and got some hard lessons learned. But I kept at it and love it. There’s no better job in the world.”

The balloon business grew from there, and Callahan named it ‘Ally’s Air’ after her daughter.

“She’s the boss, and if I forget it, she reminds me,” Callahan said with a laugh. “Every balloon I make for a customer, I have to make for her.”

Ally’s Air gets requests for balloon arches and can make them in various colors and sizes.

“A balloon arch brings people in,” Callahan said.

Ally’s Air has recently added new sculptures and services for customers. Callahan loves children’s parties and is often hired to do more than just bring her balloon sculptures. Ally’s Air provides character appearances and Callahan said she has more than 30 character costumes for clients to choose from. The business provides balloon columns, centerpieces and sculptures for private or public events.

Callahan enjoys participating in community and family events.

“I am really popular with kids,” she said. “If you keep the kids happy, the moms are happy. But an event is even better when adults get involved. When adults walk by and give a high five or interact with a character, it is more fun for everyone.”

Spreading joy

With the experiences of hardship and an abusive relationship behind her, Callahan said her motto is to spread love and joy.

“I’ve had some bad times,” she said. “But I try to see the good in life and find joy in everything.”

The single mom from Dalton said she enjoys being the “balloon lady.”

“I can get a child to stop crying and warm the soul of an older person with a flower balloon bouquet. It’s an amazing job,” she said. “I get to bring joy to others. One time I had a balloon pop on stage. I quickly responded by calling out ‘Happy Birthday!’ It was a way to put a positive spin on something that could have startled or scared the children. Now, I use that everywhere I go. I say, ‘Happy Birthday!’ and smile and go on.

“Things pop. It’s what you do after that. Pick up the pieces and go on.”

Callahan said she always has balloons in her purse and everywhere she goes, she is twisting and shaping them.

“I like to spread the love around,” she said. “People remember you. We all make a lasting impression and I want to leave a very good one.”

Farmers market

Hillside Park Farmers Market has vendors selling canned and baked goods, honey, produce and more every Thursday through October from 2-6 p.m. at the park, 1188 Winola Road in South Abington Township.

Summer Fun Family Day

Ally’s Air plans to be at the farmers market for Summer Fun Family Day today, June 20.

The farmers market is partnering with the Abington Community Library for the event. A story time for children provided by the library is scheduled for 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., as well as entertainment by Damian the Magician. Glitter tattoos, character appearances and balloon artistry is planned by Ally’s Air.

More info

To learn more about Ally’s Air, visit facebook.com/AllysAir.