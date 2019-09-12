Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO From left: Clarks Summit Mayor Herman Johnson, Clarks Green Mayor Patty Lawler, Lackawanna County Commissioner Patrick O'Malley, Clarks Summit Councilman Frank Beaten, Clarks Summit Council President Gerrie Carey and Clarks Green Councilwoman M.J. Igoe.

Of Importance

1. Clarks Green Borough has two vacant seats on the Planning Commission. As Chairwoman of the commission, I feel it is an interesting time to get involved. Recently, the “start-up” of the Scranton-Abington Partnership Association has evolved. Serving on the Planning Commission would provide you with a strong voice as SAPA continues to develop. The Planning Commission meets at the pleasure of the chair.

2. The 2020 census is starting to mobilize in larger cities. A Complete Count Committee will form in Clarks Green in the new year.

Points to remember:

■ 2020 Census will be safer and easier; just go online.

■ The population count determines the dispersement of $675 billion dollars to local, state and federal programs – some that effect the residents directly.

■ Job opportunities are available.

■ For all information, access 2020 census.gov.

Awards and special moments

1. The Mayor William Thorburn Scholarship: This became official on Jan. 26, when Ryan Campbell, representing the Abington Heights School District Student Aid Fund accepted a check from Maureen Thorburn and family. The scholarship was made possible by monetary donations from family, friends and Clarks Green residents. $1,300 will fund the annual $100 Thorburn Scholarship. The award will go to a graduating senior who excelled in industrial arts.

2. In March, Clarks Green Borough council made history. For the first time Council recognized March as Women’s History Month. Marilyn Pryle and Abby Peck were recognized at the March Council meeting. Standing among Council members they each received a proclamation affirming their character, achievement and commitment to community. Councilman Rinaldi and I chaired the event. It was standing room only in Council Chambers. A credit to our honorees.

3. Our Shade Tree Commission was named a Tree City USA for the 11th year in a row. The Arbor Day Foundation makes the selection. In Clarks Green, the three core members are diligent and work extremely hard during tree planting season. This season is about to start in our borough. Please call 570-586-4446 if you could, just for one day, help plant.

Congratulations to Peter Germanski, Shade Tree Commission chair, and members who are planters, John Thomas and Ernie Keller.

New members are always welcome. Shade Tree Commission meets at the pleasure of the chair.

4. My very favorite part of being a mayor is to have the opportunity to support what you support, to meet and greet and mix with you, to be active in organizations that help our communities, our young families, our seniors. To be a role model as a caring elected official. To represent you was an honor, a privilege – one that I took seriously. We were one. I will hold all of you in my heart forever.

Thanks for the memories.

Mayor’s calendar recap

Jan. 16: Council meeting

Jan. 17: Lackawanna County Associations of Boroughs meeting

Jan. 26: Scholarship reception

Feb. 6: Council/work session

Feb. 12 Parish Council, Our Lady of Snows

Feb. 14: Guest reader for children at Abington Christian Academy

Feb. 16: Pie for breakfast at Clarks Green Assembly of God Church

Feb. 17: Legislative Brunch with Senator John Blake

Feb. 22: An interview with Cub Scouts, Troop 251, Clarks Green

March: Chips and Sips at Abington Community Library

March 5: Pancake supper, Church of the Epiphany, Dalton

March 6: Council/work session

March 20: Council meeting

March 23: Abington Heights Civic League, GFWC District Brunch

March 28: Abington Community Library Book Sale

April 3: Council meeting/work session

April 9: Parish Council, Our Lady of Snows

April 12, 15 and 18: Sold raffle tickets for the Grocery Cart Give Away, a fundraiser sponsored by the auxiliary of the Clarks Summit Fire Co. No. 1

April 17: Council meeting

April 20: Clarks Green borough Easter egg hunt. (Due to weather conditions, the hunt was canceled. Peter Rabbit did visit the Borough Building, however, leaving Easter baskets for children who registered.)

April 23: Reception, Progressive Women at Posh

April 27: AHCL Wine Festival, South Abington Park

April 30: Bus trip with the Abington Senior Center to Hunterdon Playhouse.

May 1: Council/work session

May 4: hosted an appreciation reception for Commissioner O’Malley at Duffy’s in Clarks Summit

May 15: Council meeting

May 16: Meeting, Lackawanna County Association of Boroughs

May 21: Election Day

May 22: Attended the DARE graduation at Our Lady of Peace School

May 23: Hosted Senior Butterfly Painting Project at the Abington Senior Community Center.

May 25: Worked on road clean-up sponsored by Abington Heights Civic League.

May 26: Attended the 50th Anniversary Ceremony/Celebration at Heritage Baptist Church

May 27: Marched in the Clarks Summit Annual Memorial Day Parade

June 5: Council/work session

June 14: Attended VFW Flag Day ceremony at the Veteran’s Park in Clarks Green

June 18: Parish Council, Our Lady of Snows

July 10: Council/work session

July 28: Spaghetti supper fundraiser for the Varaday Family

Aug. 5: Attended Senior Appreciation Celebration at the Abington Senior Community Center

Aug. 7: Council/work session

Aug. 15: Meeting, Lackawanna County Association of Boroughs

Aug. 21: Council meeting

Patty Lawler is mayor of Clarks Green Borough.