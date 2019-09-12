Of Importance
1. Clarks Green Borough has two vacant seats on the Planning Commission. As Chairwoman of the commission, I feel it is an interesting time to get involved. Recently, the “start-up” of the Scranton-Abington Partnership Association has evolved. Serving on the Planning Commission would provide you with a strong voice as SAPA continues to develop. The Planning Commission meets at the pleasure of the chair.
2. The 2020 census is starting to mobilize in larger cities. A Complete Count Committee will form in Clarks Green in the new year.
Points to remember:
■ 2020 Census will be safer and easier; just go online.
■ The population count determines the dispersement of $675 billion dollars to local, state and federal programs – some that effect the residents directly.
■ Job opportunities are available.
■ For all information, access 2020 census.gov.
Awards and special moments
1. The Mayor William Thorburn Scholarship: This became official on Jan. 26, when Ryan Campbell, representing the Abington Heights School District Student Aid Fund accepted a check from Maureen Thorburn and family. The scholarship was made possible by monetary donations from family, friends and Clarks Green residents. $1,300 will fund the annual $100 Thorburn Scholarship. The award will go to a graduating senior who excelled in industrial arts.
2. In March, Clarks Green Borough council made history. For the first time Council recognized March as Women’s History Month. Marilyn Pryle and Abby Peck were recognized at the March Council meeting. Standing among Council members they each received a proclamation affirming their character, achievement and commitment to community. Councilman Rinaldi and I chaired the event. It was standing room only in Council Chambers. A credit to our honorees.
3. Our Shade Tree Commission was named a Tree City USA for the 11th year in a row. The Arbor Day Foundation makes the selection. In Clarks Green, the three core members are diligent and work extremely hard during tree planting season. This season is about to start in our borough. Please call 570-586-4446 if you could, just for one day, help plant.
Congratulations to Peter Germanski, Shade Tree Commission chair, and members who are planters, John Thomas and Ernie Keller.
New members are always welcome. Shade Tree Commission meets at the pleasure of the chair.
4. My very favorite part of being a mayor is to have the opportunity to support what you support, to meet and greet and mix with you, to be active in organizations that help our communities, our young families, our seniors. To be a role model as a caring elected official. To represent you was an honor, a privilege – one that I took seriously. We were one. I will hold all of you in my heart forever.
Thanks for the memories.
Mayor’s calendar recap
Jan. 16: Council meeting
Jan. 17: Lackawanna County Associations of Boroughs meeting
Jan. 26: Scholarship reception
Feb. 6: Council/work session
Feb. 12 Parish Council, Our Lady of Snows
Feb. 14: Guest reader for children at Abington Christian Academy
Feb. 16: Pie for breakfast at Clarks Green Assembly of God Church
Feb. 17: Legislative Brunch with Senator John Blake
Feb. 22: An interview with Cub Scouts, Troop 251, Clarks Green
March: Chips and Sips at Abington Community Library
March 5: Pancake supper, Church of the Epiphany, Dalton
March 6: Council/work session
March 20: Council meeting
March 23: Abington Heights Civic League, GFWC District Brunch
March 28: Abington Community Library Book Sale
April 3: Council meeting/work session
April 9: Parish Council, Our Lady of Snows
April 12, 15 and 18: Sold raffle tickets for the Grocery Cart Give Away, a fundraiser sponsored by the auxiliary of the Clarks Summit Fire Co. No. 1
April 17: Council meeting
April 20: Clarks Green borough Easter egg hunt. (Due to weather conditions, the hunt was canceled. Peter Rabbit did visit the Borough Building, however, leaving Easter baskets for children who registered.)
April 23: Reception, Progressive Women at Posh
April 27: AHCL Wine Festival, South Abington Park
April 30: Bus trip with the Abington Senior Center to Hunterdon Playhouse.
May 1: Council/work session
May 4: hosted an appreciation reception for Commissioner O’Malley at Duffy’s in Clarks Summit
May 15: Council meeting
May 16: Meeting, Lackawanna County Association of Boroughs
May 21: Election Day
May 22: Attended the DARE graduation at Our Lady of Peace School
May 23: Hosted Senior Butterfly Painting Project at the Abington Senior Community Center.
May 25: Worked on road clean-up sponsored by Abington Heights Civic League.
May 26: Attended the 50th Anniversary Ceremony/Celebration at Heritage Baptist Church
May 27: Marched in the Clarks Summit Annual Memorial Day Parade
June 5: Council/work session
June 14: Attended VFW Flag Day ceremony at the Veteran’s Park in Clarks Green
June 18: Parish Council, Our Lady of Snows
July 10: Council/work session
July 28: Spaghetti supper fundraiser for the Varaday Family
Aug. 5: Attended Senior Appreciation Celebration at the Abington Senior Community Center
Aug. 7: Council/work session
Aug. 15: Meeting, Lackawanna County Association of Boroughs
Aug. 21: Council meeting
Patty Lawler is mayor of Clarks Green Borough.