The Friends of the Abington Community Library Spring Book Sale will be held Saturday, March 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. This is the Abington area’s largest book sale, with thousands of items, and admission is free. A preview sale will be held Friday evening, March 29 at the same location, from 5 to 8 p.m. for Friends members; annual memberships can be obtained that night for individuals at $10 and families at $15. All proceeds from the sale benefit the library to purchase items and underwrite events outside the library’s budget. From left: Jim Shemanski, Amy Hamilton, Nancy Burke, Pete Tafuri, Elizabeth Klein and Kelly Smith.