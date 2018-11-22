WAVERLY TWP. — Once a week, after the Waverly Community House closes for the night, the Greater Waverly Athletic Club arrives to play a friendly game of volleyball.

The group began weekly games back in 1982, according to Ron Whitaker, a township resident and supervisor. He, Bill Chickillo and Gary Fox are among the original members of the club who still regularly play. Most Wednesdays, somewhere between 10 and 14 folks –sometimes more – show up for the game, which begins around 9 p.m. and wraps up about two hours later. The group plays from September through May, Whitaker said.

“We never know who is going to be there. Whoever shows up, shows up,” Whitaker said, explaining the weekly matchups are informal. “It keeps us all active.”

Whitaker said the weekly games sprang from a group that used to play weekly basketball games at the Comm. When they got sick of basketball, they began playing volleyball. The games used to take place on Thursdays, but a few years ago shifted to Wednesdays. The weekly games have led to friendships and other social events, including summer pool parties and picnics.

Waverly Township resident Dr. Doug Klamp joined the weekly volleyball game about 15 years ago and said the benefits extend beyond the social aspects.

“The aging process is slowed down by exercise,” Klamp said, noting that the group boasts four regular members over the age of 70. “This group is a great example of that.”