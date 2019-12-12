The holidays in many area homes reveal a time of abundance. Gifts overflow beneath decorated trees. Tables laden with food and treats reflect freedom from want. But one group in the Abingtons is focusing on those whose table might be sparse this year.

The Northern Lackawanna County Food Share is a mobile food pantry that gives groceries to those in need. Distribution occurs on the third Friday of each month at the Benton Township Community Center.

Now in its third year, the Northern Lackawanna County Mobile Food Pantry is organized by founder Suzanne Green.

“The summer of 2016, I was looking to volunteer,” Green said. “I wanted to give back to the community. I talked to my friend, Jill, and she sent me a list of volunteer opportunities. One of them was a mobile food pantry that was just starting up in Wyoming County. I called and found that they really needed help getting it off the ground. I was able to help them get it going.

“Their first distribution was in September 2016 and it is still going on today. But what I found out is when there are grants for food pantries, they are county-specific by residency. That was in Wyoming county and I lived in Lackawanna County, so my friends and neighbors couldn’t go to the Wyoming county food distribution. At that point, I decided to try to get one going in Lackawanna County.

“I contacted the people here and met with the board of supervisors

in Benton Township. The facility here at the community center was checked and it is ADA compliant. By November, we were up and operational. For our first food distribution we had about 50 families come. Now, we have over 400 families who have benefited from our food share, which is over 1000 people. On average, about 250 families come to our food distribution.”

The Weinberg CEO Northeast Regional Food Bank supplies food funded by a government grant. The food bank serves four counties in northeast Pennsylvania. Its mission is to provide food in order to alleviate hunger and promote proper nutrition. The distribution for the Northern Lackawanna County Food Share is market-style. As families come in to the Benton Township Community Center, they get shopping carts and make their way around to tables where they can take what items they need. Volunteers help to distribute the food, produce and sometimes non-perishables like paper towels or diapers for infants.

The Northern Lackawanna County Mobile Food Pantry’s non-profit sponsor is the East Benton United Methodist Church. The distribution is open to all Lackawanna County residents. It accepts monetary donations, which can help to purchase nonperishables such as diapers, detergent and paper products. Checks can be made out to East Benton United Methodist Church with Lackawanna County Food Share in the memo.

But the biggest need, Green said, is volunteers.

Volunteers unload the Weinberg truck that arrives with food beginning at noon on the third Friday of every month. At 3 p.m., volunteers help to expedite the process, make sure everything is accessible, distribute groceries and assist individuals who need help loading vehicles.

Jill Wetzel of Factoryville, Joyce Walker of Benton Township and Carol VanFleet of Fleetville were at the registration table for November’s Food Share Friday, checking everyone in. Other volunteers helped families move through the line or handed out food products.

“We have a base of many volunteers that come every single month, but then we always have new people too,” Green said.

Avery Hay, a 15-year-old volunteer from Fleetville helped a senior citizen to her car, pushing a shopping cart full of food from November’s Food Share Friday. Hay said this was his first time volunteering.

“I wanted to come out and help,” Hay said. “They helped my family when we needed it. This was a way for us to give back.”

Steve Casella volunteers regularly. “I do this for the Lord,” Casella said. “And they are aces at what they do. They are a direction and a force in helping our community. She (Suzanne) has a big heart and there’s a lot of love here. We are like one big family.”

“We try to keep everyone happy. We smile a lot and we treat people with respect,” Steve Green said. “And we have fun. The biggest challenge is sharing that feeling with the people coming in. I want people to forget about being in line or whatever needs they came in here with.”

Suzanne Green encourages those in need to “just come.”

“It’s the third Friday of every month,” she said. “It’s important to us to have it always on the third Friday, because we want people to rely on it. We don’t turn anyone away.”

Want to Help?

Volunteers are welcome to come to the Benton Township Community Center from noon to 3 p.m. on the third Friday of every month to unload the Weinberg CEO Food Bank truck, or from 3-5 p.m. to help with distribution. Arrive a few minutes early to get instructions.

In Need?

Families who are residents of Lackawanna County can register at the door. Visit bit.ly/2LzpJhm for more information. The next Food Share Friday for the Northern Lackawanna County Mobile Food Pantry is scheduled on Friday, Dec. 20 with distribution from 3-5 p.m.