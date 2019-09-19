Article Tools
SUBMITTED PHOTO The Northeastern Lodge #63, Fraternal Order of Police recently presented a $500 scholarship check to Trey Yarns, a student at The University of Scranton. He was selected for the scholarship from a random drawing.From left: Lodge #63 President James Gray; Trey and Clarks Summit Police Chief Chris Yarns, Trey’s father.
