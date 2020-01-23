Right: The Lodge Presidents Award is presented to Trustee Chairman Sgt. Don Bishop, left, by President James Gray. Bishop has been chairman of the trustees for nearly five years and he also is chairman of the Francis X. Dottle memorial scholarship committee for 20 years and has continued in that position and he also serves on the Lodge legal committee.

SUBMITTED PHOTOS The Compassionate Police Officers Award is presented to Steve Hall, Clarks Summit police officer. Officer Hall responded to a call to assist a family who had been victims of a tragedy. Upon arrival at the home, he calmly went about the task of assisting the family members in dealing with the unexpected death of a loved one. His diligent efforts and the professional manner in which he completed his tasks at hand were heartfelt by the Hendershot family. In conjunction with the family, the Northeastern Lodge #63 Fraternal Order of Police honored officer Hall at the December Lodge meeting held in Clarks Summit on Dec. 5. From left: Seth Hendershot, Officer Steve Hall, Mari Hendershot and President James Gray, FOP Lodge #63.