Regular seasons for winter sports are winding down and postseason play is on the horizon.

A number of former Abington Heights athletes are having fine seasons for their respective colleges.

Binghamton University graduate student J.C. Show is averaging 10.2 points and 3.5 rebounds with a team-high 59 3-pointers in 27 starts. Show scored his 1,000th collegiate career point at Stony Brook University on Jan. 9. That includes the 236 points he scored as a freshman at Bucknell University during the 2014-15 season.

With four games remaining, the Bearcats are 8-19 overall and 4-8 in the America East Conference.

Indiana Wesleyan University 6-foot-10 senior Evan Maxwell has started 31 games and ranks second in points (16.8), first in rebounds (6.3) and second in blocks (21).

Twice this season, Maxwell has scored a career-high 39 points. The first time came Nov. 27 against Mount Vernon Nazarene, Ohio. The second occasion came Jan. 19 against Marian, Indiana, University and he capped it by hitting the 3-pointer at the buzzer for an 89-86 win.

Also in that game, Maxwell scored his 1,000th point at Indiana Wesleyan in just two seasons (67 games). Counting the 380 points he scored at Liberty University during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, he has 1,539 career points in college.

Maxwell’s brother Seth is also at Indiana Wesleyan. In 31 games primarily off the bench, Seth Maxwell is averaging 6.2 points and 3.8 rebounds. The 7-footer also leads the team with 41 blocks.

Ranked No. 3 in the recent NAIA Division II Coaches Top 25 poll, Indiana Wesleyan is 16-4 overall and shared the Crossroads League regular-season title at 14-4. The Wildcats are in the conference semifinals.

Tim Toro has helped the West Chester University men’s basketball team win a program-record 15 straight games. The 6-foot-9 junior averages 6.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in 23 starts. He had a double-double against Pitt-Johnstown on Jan. 30 — win No. 10 in the streak — with a season-high 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Golden Rams are 21-5 overall and 16-2 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

A pair of freshmen have made immediate impacts at the University of Scranton.

Jackson Danzig has started all 26 games for the Royals and ranks fourth on the team in scoring (12.5), third in rebounds (5.0) and first in assists (113). The Royals (20-6) lost to Drew University in the Landmark Conference semifinals.

Hannah Kowalski has appeared in all 26 games for the Lady Royals and is averaging 7.5 points and 2.4 rebounds. She also is second on the team with 65 assists. The Lady Royals are 25-2 overall and defeated Elizabethtown College in the Landmark Conference final. They are ranked first in the Mid-Atlantic Region, No. 9 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division III Top 25 poll and No. 8 in the d3hoops.com Top 25 poll.

Wilkes University senior Clay Basalyga has appeared in 16 games with six starts and is averaging 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds. The Colonels are 18-8 overall and played for the MAC Freedom Conference title against DeSales University.

Becky Burke is in her first season as head coach of the University of Charleston women’s basketball team in West Virginia. The Golden Eagles are 20-5 overall and, at 15-4 in the Mountain East Conference, are ticketed to the league playoffs.

Perhaps the team’s signature win came Jan. 12 against West Liberty University. Trailing at halftime, 51-29, Charleston rallied in the second half for an 87-84 victory.

Success for Abington Heights grads is not just limited to the hardwood.

Moravian College junior Carly Danoski competed in the 800 meters invite race at the Fastrack National Invitational in Staten Island, N.Y., and placed seventh in a school-record 2 minutes, 14.13 seconds. That time also ranks 10th in NCAA Division III this season.

Danoski also was named to the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Cross Country Team. To qualify, runners must have a 3.30 grade-point average or higher and have finished in the top 25 percent at the NCAA Division III Regionals in November.

Georgetown University freshman Katie Dammer placed 10th out of 33 runners in the junior women 6K race at the USATF Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, in 22 minutes, 14.2 seconds. As a result, she qualified to compete for Team USA at the North American Central American Carribean (NACAC) Championships in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, where she placed 16th out of 22 runners in 24:44.