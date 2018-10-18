LA PLUME — The first thing one notices is the heat.

It’s like a wall that hits you when walking into the Wilbur Myers Glass Studio on the 150-year-old campus of Keystone College.

Inside the garage-sized building, three furnaces recently glowed side-by-side as an artist worked with a blob of molten glass, which was heated, molded, blown and spun into a beautiful glass pumpkin within 20 minutes. The piece was one of many created for the glass pumpkin patch at the college’s homecoming weekend.

The glass program at Keystone College began in 2014 and much of its development can be attributed to Jim Harmon, who also serves as the director of the school’s 3-D design center. Glass art and design has since become a focus for many students majoring in visual arts.

“Fifty percent of all major ideas and innovations in science and technology in the last 100 years have some element of glass,” Harmon said.

Keystone alumni have gone on to work at places like Corning Glass in New York. Senior Devin Connolly of Clarks Summit is interning there. Connolly shared that he is able to take what he learned at Keystone and use it at Corning.

“I am learning to integrate what is going on as I lead a presentation and teach at the same time,” he said.

Keystone College graduate Michael Swanson is now an adjunct professor at Keystone, teaching color theory and introduction to glass. He enjoys seeing students who take the class as an elective and then find a passion for glass as an art medium.

One of the facets of Keystone’s visual arts program is the opportunity for students to teach art and effectively share their knowledge with others. That mission was realized in a tangible way when the school launched its mobile glass studio in 2016. The Keystone College Mobile Glass (KCMG) Studio is used in workshops at local schools and other events in the area. Keystone students travel with the studio and learn “how to present complex material science in a fun and logical way to young students.”

Adjunct professor, Brandon Smith teaches advanced classes in glass.

“It’s hands on and tailored - individualized to the students,” he shared.

Smith joined the Keystone faculty in 2017 as the glass program grew. He said there are classes in glass blowing offered to the public. Individuals can come to the studio on Keystone’s campus and learn how to make a plate, stained glass, a glass pumpkin, or a holiday ornament. For more information visit bit.ly/2RPASfu.

A glass blower at work

Inside the glass studio, Smith worked with liquid glass in different colors on the end of a long metal pole. Colored frit – crushed up pieces of glass – were added as Smith rolled it. For the pumpkin, a mold is used that has ribs in it. This creates the fluted sides.

“We recycle everything that we can,” Harmon explained as he watched Smith work. “We mix it with some new so the glass is good quality. It’s amazing the different variations of color we can get with the frit.”

At one point, Smith blew air into the glass through the pole. The pumpkin began to take shape, all the while spinning under his watchful eye. His arms rose and fell as he spun the pumpkin faster, heating it again, then spinning once more.

When he was satisfied, the pumpkin was set down to cool. He quickly molded and set the stem, curling its end in a beautiful flourish. Into the annealer it went – a type of oven that slowly reduces the temperature several hours.

The glass department holds student shows once or twice a year, and recently showcased their work at a summer-long exhibition at the Everhart Museum in Scranton.

Harmon, who oversees the glass studio, speaks of the glass program at Keystone with pride.

“Keystone is a great liberal arts school,” he said. “Students majoring in visual arts can concentrate in many areas like glass or graphic arts. The glass program has really grown. We’ve added two adjunct professors and the mobile studio. We’ve expanded opportunities for our students and have several alumni who have jobs in the glass art industry.”