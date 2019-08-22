Article Tools Font size – + Share This



As yet another school year commences, students across the Abingtons – and the nation – will be entering, or re-entering classrooms in order to learn essential lessons that will carry beyond the confines of the school into the world.

These used to be called the “three R’s’ – reading, ‘riting (Writing), and ‘rithmetic (mathematics). These three are the gateway to success for years to come, if mastered correctly.

But there is yet another “R” which begins anew in churches across the area this fall. That is the religious education of our youth. Nevertheless, it is often the forgotten ‘R,’ as it takes a back seat to many other activities.

I admit that I grew up in a time when Pennsylvania still had blue laws, and there was very little activity on Sunday except for worship and perhaps dining out with family. As the years progressed, however, anything and everything was fair game for Sunday, and the diminishing number of youth in religious education/CCD/Sunday school classes is evidence of this.

When I was in school, practices for athletic teams, clubs and the like were always held after school. The coaches/moderators remained behind for a time, in order that Sundays were always a “free day” for whatever the student needed – including rest. Also, in those days, religious education classes for public school Catholic students were either held on Saturday mornings, or the students were bused to their respective parishes after school by buses supplied by the local school district.

By the 1990s, when I directed a religious education program in a Roman Catholic diocese outside of the area, parents would rarely sign up their post-confirmation children for religious education. Instead, they asked if the student wanted to attend. When the student said “no,” the parent would reply, “Well, I’m not going to force him or her to go if he or she doesn’t want to go.”

The pre-confirmation children would attend (until they received the sacrament), never to be seen afterwards.

Let’s imagine this same scenario – but this time, the parent is signing up his or her child or children for math. The child says he or she does not want to take math in seventh grade. How many parents do we know who would say, “well, I’m not going to force him or her to take math if he or she doesn’t want to take it?”

I would think few, if any, would agree to such an approach to education. And yet, the tenets learned in math class will be helpful – for some years. When the person dies, he or she will no longer need math. However, if that same child was not taught the tenets of the faith and instead lived a life based on personal morality (if such a thing exists), the result may be devastating to the soul, which is immortal.

This fall, as our youth re-enter classrooms across the Abingtons, let one of those classrooms be one with a door to the religious education/Sunday school class.

May God bless them and their faithful teachers and grant them the wisdom and love that only God can bestow.

Marianne C. Sailus, BCC is a member of the Abington Ecumenical Ministerium and chaplain, spiritual care and bereavement coordinator for Allied Services Hospice.