Anticipation peaks at Christmas: the birth of Jesus, decorating trees, holiday gatherings, oven-warm cookies, brightly wrapped gifts, Christmas songs. Joy, hope and expectation rule.

Yet among us walk those facing darker aspects of the season. The poverty and homelessness illustrated by Charles Dickens 175 years ago in “A Christmas Carol” still dampen the anticipation for many.

In Lackawanna County alone, more than 500 people will likely lie down on Christmas Eve without a home. Twenty-nine thousand more will lie down with poverty, not sugar plums, dancing in worried heads – and some of those 29,000 teeter on the brink of homelessness.

Homelessness knows no age and strikes without regard to race, ethnicity or family status. About 48 percent are female, 41 percent are youth or children, and about 25 percent are families with children. About 24 percent are veterans. More than 80 percent of those experiencing homelessness identify as racially white. About 24 percent of homeless families spent time with family or friends (couch-surfing) and another 13 percent lost a simple hotel room before heading for an emergency shelter as a last resort. About 33 percent of homeless families will then spend one to three months in an emergency shelter.

Perhaps the situation reminds us of another Child who also had no home to lay His head on that miraculous night that we celebrate?

Last school year, 253 Scranton School District students faced homelessness. Already by Oct. 31 of this year, the district helped 98 homeless youth.

The district and its dedicated staff work very hard to provide food, medical care and clothing to help. But there simply are no beds available to accommodate the volume of homeless youth.

About 83 percent, or more than 8,000 students, qualify for free/reduced-cost lunches in Scranton. And this is not a “city issue.” In the suburban Abington Heights School District, 19 percent of students qualify for free/reduced-cost lunches and a few are homeless.

Many people facing poverty and homelessness work hard, often with more than one job, but remain unable to earn a living wage (estimates place a basic, living wage in our area at $16.04 per hour). Others remain haunted by ghosts of difficult pasts (something that Scrooge might understand). Some struggle with addictions, some with mental illness and some with other issues. Does that mean that we can dismiss them with a “humbug” – spoken or unspoken?

Dickens’ Ghost of Christmas Present provides a lesson. Before disappearing, that ghost revealed two, emaciated children as a caution to Scrooge (and to us). The children symbolize Ignorance and Want. Ignorance of the situation of those around us. Want as a condition that we can do something about.

Dickens used the Ghost of Christmas Present to reveal the two children to emphasize that both Ignorance and Want exist now and demand attention now.

The transformed Scrooge responded to the Ghost of Christmas Present’s challenge by developing a new relationship with his clerk and his clerk’s family including Tiny Tim. Scrooge also responded by giving generously to charity to help others – with a “great many back-payments” as Scrooge sheepishly quipped.

Likewise, to address Ignorance and Want today, we need to become informed about who the homeless-and-impoverished are (the stories may startle), develop relationships (like Scrooge did), and identify how we can help. We can start by inquiring about opportunities in our faith communities or can start by contacting one of the hardworking, community groups working on poverty and homelessness in our area.

Bask in warm anticipation of Christmas. Truly appreciate the season and your blessings. Enjoy the season, but also be the one (or the family) in your community who takes transformed steps to make a difference in response to the season.

Shannon Brown, Abington Ecumenical Ministerium