My clothes from last year don’t fit. The irresponsible eating habits from the holidays carried over into the new year, as did the lack of a regular exercise routine. I feel sluggish and lazy.

Poor me, right?

As I walk into church in an ill-fitting dress, I think of starting a weight-loss group for those who are experiencing similar woes.

But then I step inside and my eyes are drawn to the bins collecting food for the local food pantry. I look to the right and notice the poster recently placed on the bulletin board to advertise the Abington Community CROP Walk, which helps those who are without adequate food. It’s like I’m seeing these things for the first time.

Thank you, Lord, for silencing my own selfish vanity and setting my heart and mind on the right path.

The reality is that my “huge problem” could be solved with simple self-discipline and self-restraint. The problems that millions of others experience can only be solved with our help.

It’s a harsh reality that, each day, we throw more food away than others may see in months. When I clean my refrigerator, I’m struck by containers full of food I actually forgot even existed. It’s food that I dispose of because my family wasn’t in the mood for leftovers or we wanted pizza that night instead.

Hunger kills more people than AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria combined.

Hunger.

The basic lack of food.

There are 795 million people who do not have sufficient food. But not just in faraway places. Children in our own community are also affected by lack of nourishment.

When our children have a day off from school because of snow, we look forward to warm cookies and hot chocolate and something great in the slow cooker for supper. But other children were relying on the school breakfast and/or lunch that was going to be served. Without school, they go hungry.

Organizations like Church World Service (CWS) realize the truth in the old proverb, “give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”

We know that food aid, while a worthy pursuit, isn’t a long-term solution. Sustainability is necessary and that comes in the form of providing seeds, tools, wells and water. And training on how to become more self-sufficient is crucial.

While some of us struggle with being overweight, we need to put that issue into perspective. We’re a blessed community and, in the grand scheme of things, having excess food doesn’t compare to experiencing hunger.

We must acknowledge and help those who are truly suffering.

Jesus himself recognized that, when spreading his gospel message, it wouldn’t be heard until the basic physical needs of the people were met. So he fed them. He provided food and simply fed his people. It was, and continues to be, an act of humanity and simple love.

Mahatma Gandhi stated, “there are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread.”

How true that is.

This year’s Abington Area CROP Walk will help celebrate the 50th Year of CROP Hunger Walks. It will be held on April 28 at 2 p.m., starting at the Dalton Fire Company and taking the beautiful Trolley Trail to the Ackerly Ball Field and back. The total route is 3.5 miles.

The walk is hosted by the Abington Ecumenical Ministerium and the Countryside Conservancy and it helps support the overall work of CWS to fight hunger around the corner – up to 25 percent of the funds raised stay in our community – and around the globe.

You can make a donation or register to participate in the walk online at

crophungerwalk.org/clarkssummitpa.

If you would like your church, youth group, sports team, family, friends, scout troop or any other group to form a team, email kdavis75@hotmail.com.

If you’re interested in participating and don’t have enough for a team, I’ve got you covered. Working together today can make a better tomorrow for us all.