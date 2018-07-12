Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Dalton Food Pantry celebrated 35 years of serving our community in June. It was established in 1983 by the Abington Ecumenical Ministerium, which is comprised of the member churches in the Abington area.

The food pantry was started as an ecumenical effort to provide a three-day emergency supply of food to families in need in the Abingtons. A greater need was later found and it moved toward a supplemental approach, allowing families to come and receive food up to twice a month.

The food we supply is not meant to be a complete source but a supplement.

Although many people may not see a great need in the Abingtons, there are many more families in need than come to the food pantry. During the summer, school-age children are home all day and do not receive the free meals available to them during the school year, which is an added strain on a family’s budget.

All the food we provide is donated or purchased with funds donated by the community. During the year we receive food and donations from the area churches, local banks, community groups, Rotary and Lions clubs and individuals. We accept all non-perishable food as well as personal products such as soap, toothpaste, shampoo, razors, paper and cleaning products. Please be mindful of expiration dates when donating food. Any out of date or partially used food is thrown away.

Most of the food we receive is donated around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, but we need food all year long to provide help for the

families we serve.

The Abington Heights High School, Abington Heights Middle School, Lackawanna Trail schools and other groups all collect and donate food the week before the Thanksgiving holiday. That Saturday approximately 80 to 100 community volunteers sort all

the food we receive. That food will last us for several months.

Everyone at the Dalton Food Pantry is a volunteer.

Each Monday three volunteers help bag up the food for the families. They also help sort and check

expiration dates on donated food.

The Dalton United Methodist Church also provides a clothing closet where families can receive donated clothing at no cost. The closet is open during the food pantry hours of operation.

The Dalton Food Pantry is open on Monday evening, 6-7:30 p.m. It is in the Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 S. Turnpike Road, and the phone number is 570-563-1619. Anyone in the Abington Heights School District or the Lackawanna Trail School District is eligible to come to the Dalton Food Pantry.

If you wish to collect or donate food or other items, call the church and leave a number where you can be reached and someone will get back to you. Food can be dropped off on Monday evenings from 6-7:30 p.m. or by appointment.

If you feel we could be of help to provide your family with food, call the Dalton United Methodist Church and leave a number where you can be reached and someone will get back to you. Or come on Monday evening when we are open for food distribution.

Without the

support of the community, we would not be able to continue this

important ministry.

NANCY THOMPSON

IS THE DALTON FOOD PANTRY COORDINATOR.