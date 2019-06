Artist Cindy Gillotti of Clarks Green stands infront of her painting "Yellow Rose." Artist Cindy Gillotti of Clarks Green stands infront of her painting "Yellow Rose."



Janet Geeza of Dalton shows a painting to her granddaughter, Astrid, 9.



Helen Stec and Carmen D. Scrimalli, both of Dalton



From left, Marylou Chibirka of Dalton, artist Edie Suydam of SOuth Abington Twp. and Jim Gillotti of Clarks Green



Estelle Kelly of South Abington Twp., left, and Phyllis Rennie of Glenburn Twp.



From left, Anne Armezzani and Paula Bailie, The Gathering Place volunteers, offer refreshments to Carmen D. Scrimalli.



Terry and Ed Golecki of Olyphant



Mary Tanfani of Clarks Summit, left, and Ilona Pohl of South ABington Twp.



Artists Mary Sadauckas of Hop Bottom, left, and Michelle Thomas of Tunkhannock.



Terry Proctor of Tunkhannock displays her painting 'Late Summer Bounty.'



The Gathering Place hosted a reception for the exhibit, 'Flowers, Wild & Still' Friday, May 31. The art exhibit will be on display throughout the month.