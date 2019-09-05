Article Tools Font size – + Share This



BENTON TWP. — The Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company will host its inaugural Fall Fair Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fire station and grounds.

Attractions include junior firefighter training, live music, a chicken barbecue, dunk tank, touch-a-truck, petting zoo, animal education, build-a-scarecrow, pet rescue, dog agility demonstration, American flag retirement, a variety of craft, food, direct sales and flea vendors and more. The event, which is a fundraiser for a new tanker for the fire company, will feature live performances by Paul Laquintano and Zeiger Family Music.

During the junior firefighter training, kids will get up close and personal with the firefighters and apparatus. They’ll have an opportunity to “train” to become a firefighter, dressing in turnout gear, run an obstacle course and even practice putting out a house fire. They will receive a badge and an official Future Fire Fighter certificate.

For more information, visit the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company of Benton Twp. Facebook page.