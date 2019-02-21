Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Christie Estadt demonstrates the use of resistance cord. Estadt works to ensure participants of all levels of fitness will be successful in small group or semi-private training.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Christie Estadt is the head personal trainer and owner of Body Blueprint Fitness, 790 Northern Blvd. The Moore, Oklahoma native and her husband Garth reside in Justus. They have a son, Garth junior, and daughter, Brooke.

How long have you been a fitness instructor?

29 years.

What types of classes and/or programs you teach?

We offer personal training, semi-private training and small group training.

Personal training sessions are geared toward the individual. Each session is different based on my clients’ needs and goals.

Our small group training is very unique to this area. I compare it to Orange Theory Fitness. We hit all areas of fitness: strength, cardio, flexibility and core training. The most important aspect of our small group is anyone can do it. You can be an Olympic athlete or someone new to exercise and we can make the modifications you need to get a great workout.

How did you first get into fitness?

I was always an athlete growing up. I played basketball in college where the strength training sparked my interest. I wanted to go back to school to be a physical therapist but my husband was in the military so it was impossible. I ended up working for chiropractors and physical therapists, so I was able to learn a lot about the rehabilitation.

My certification specializes in corrective stretching and exercise, so I feel fortunate that I am able to help people who thought they may never be able to exercise again.

How has fitness impacted or influenced your life?

Honestly, fitness has always been a part of my life. It is the people around me who have changed my life.

To see people make positive changes in their lives is what inspires me. It is not just about losing weight; it is about quality of life. I love to watch my clients live with confidence that they can accomplish anything, whether it is playing with their grandkids or running a Spartan race. They are making the most of every day.

Do you have any personal fitness goals for 2019, if so, what are they?

To keep learning more so I can help others.

What advice would you give to someone trying to start a fitness journey?

Lighten up on yourself.

People expect things to happen overnight. You are going to be sore. You’re going to get tired. You’re going to miss days.

It’s OK.

I preach consistency. If you are eating right, exercising and sleeping enough you will reach your goals.

What other hobbies and interests do you have?

Snow shoeing, hiking, golfing and spending time with my family. Of course, I read and research anything and everything health-related, but that is a given.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Life is a marathon, not a sprint. Enjoy every mile.