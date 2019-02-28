Jackie Kerekes is the owner and trainer at CORE•OLOGY, located at 3 Abington Executive Park. While she began her pursuit of fitness at a young age, she took time away when she had her four children, Kevin, Kyle, Nicholas and Carley. The Clarks Summit resident is now running CORE•OLOGY full time.

How long have you been a fitness instructor?

I taught fitness classes when I was in college but did not make a career of it until my children got older, so I was able to put the time in. Although I have taught many classes in the past, I have been training at CORE•OLOGY full-time since I launched it in August 2018.

What made you decide to open CORE•OLOGY?

I created and launched CORE•OLOGY because I wanted to be able to execute my own model of personal training and nutritional coaching. I wanted to offer a smaller, more personal setting. I saw an opportunity for available space, and I turned it into my fitness studio where clients feel comfortable with one-on-one personal training and/or small group personal training.

How did you first get into fitness?

I have always had a passion for fitness and nutrition. I remember being a little girl and my dad doing push ups with me on his back and I thought ‘hey, I can do push ups.’ I loved physical fitness competitions in school. I played softball, cheered and danced growing up. My brother, Mark, who has his own successful health and wellness business in Philadelphia, has been a big influence in guiding me into my health and wellness career path.

Can you describe the types of classes/or programs you teach?

I have taught a variety of classes including kickboxing, fat burn pilates, spin, barre, strength training, Bosu bootcamps, TRX, POUND and I designed a class that I named F.I.T. Factor (Functional Interval Training) which is a HIIT training class. At CORE•OLOGY I offer a personally styled bootcamp which is a 30-minute small group training session in which you get a total body workout focusing on core strength.

How has fitness impacted or influenced your life?

Fitness has impacted my life in a very positive way. It is a lifestyle for me. My fit lifestyle helps my mind as much as my body. It has helped me get through some very tough times. It has also helped me to bond with some great people in the fitness world. Fitness has allowed me to share my knowledge and desire to help my clients feel and be the best they can inside and out.

Do you have any personal fitness goals for 2019, if so, what are they?

My fitness goal for 2019 is to maintain my fitness level and continue to work on myself while building success with my business. I strive to look and feel my best by practicing what I teach my clients.

What advice would you give to someone trying to start a fitness journey?

My advice to someone thinking of starting a fitness journey is to realize that you can do anything you set your mind to. The first step is to have a goal and a plan. Do not be intimidated to step out of your comfort zone. That is how progress is made. Everyone starts somewhere.

What other hobbies and interests do you have?

I love sports. I enjoy going to watch sporting events, especially a Yankees game. The beach is my favorite place to be. I love being with my kids no matter what we do. I love adventures, hikes, get-aways, being pool side and spending time with my other half, Scott Abdo. We go on hikes with our dogs, Bane and Cody often, and it is great quality time together.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

I would just like to add that you can change your lifestyle to a healthier one by learning and choosing better options. The hardest part is starting. Once you do, you won’t regret it. Just be positive ... you’ve got this.