Article Tools Font size – + Share This

TILL

CLARKS SUMMIT — The Arts at First Presbyterian concert series will continue Sunday, March 15 at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit.

Two local musicians – violinist, Sophie Till and pianist, Ron Stabinsky – who have gained both regional and international recognition through their performances, will take the stage.

They will play Brahms Sonata #2 in A Major for violin and piano, along with selections by Tartini, Coleridge, Paganini and others. They’ve been playing together for more than 20 years.

Till is an associate professor of violin/viola at Marywood University, director of the Marywood String Project for children ages 4-18 and is on the violin faculty at the Golandsky Institute, New York.

Stabinsky has performed as an accompanist for numerous local ensembles. He recently released his debut album, “Free for One,” the culmination of more than a decade of evolving solo piano improvisation. He enjoys working on music in stylistically diverse situations throughout the United States and Europe with a variety of other musicians and ensembles. He continues his piano studies with Edna Golandsky in New York City and other mentors.

This concert is free of charge, but a free-will offering is taken to help defray the cost of the event.

This program receives support from the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Program (administered by the Pocono Arts Council), a Lackawanna County Arts and Cultural Grant and numerous individual donors.

For more information, call the church at 570-586-6306 or visitfpccs.org.