PHOTO COURTESY OF NICK FATA Nelson Hill is a featured musician in the upcoming Jazz Communion service at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit.

CLARKS SUMMIT — First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit will hold its annual Jazz Communion service Sunday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m.

The tradition began more than 25 years ago when the church could not find a substitute organist for Labor Day weekend. They turned to their pastor, Bill Carter, a seasoned jazz pianist. He invited other musicians to join him in leading the service. It has become a standing-room-only event, and has continued as an annual musical tradition on the first Sunday of September.

This year’s service features the bebop music of Charlie Parker. The featured musicians include Nelson Hill and Al Hamme on saxophones, Tony Marino on bass, Tyler Dempsey on drums and Carter on piano.

The music begins at 9:50 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church on the corner of School Street and Stone Avenue. The service is offered as a gift to the Clarks Summit community, and all are welcome to attend. Visitors are encouraged to come early if they wish to get a seat.

For more information, call the church at 570-586-6306, or visit fpccs.org.