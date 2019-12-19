CLARKS SUMMIT — The First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., will host a Jazz Christmas Eve service on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 11 p.m.

This year’s jazz service includes the Presbybop Christmas Eve Band, featuring Mike Carbone on saxophones, Tony Marino on bass, Marko Marcinko on drums and Rev. Bill Carter on piano. They have performed widely in the northeast, created a holiday jazz concert which has been broadcast on PBS and released a “Jazz Noel” CD and DVD.

This will be the third service for Christmas Eve at the church, preceded by a 4 p.m. service for children and their families and an 8 p.m. service featuring the choirs and musicians of the church. It will be live-streamed on Facebook through the Presbybop Facebook page.

The music begins at 11 p.m. in the church sanctuary. The service is offered as a gift to the Clarks Summit community, and all are welcome to attend. Visitors are encouraged to come early to get a seat.

For more information, visit fpccs.org.