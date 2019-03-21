Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — Lackawanna Presbytery announced the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit is among the congregations certified as an Earth Care Congregation by the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)’s Presbyterian Hunger Program through February 2020. This honor speaks to the commitment the churches have to caring for God’s earth.

To become an Earth Care Congregation, these churches affirmed an Earth Care Pledge to integrate environmental practices and thinking into all facets of church life and completed projects and activities in the fields of worship, education, facilities and outreach.

The Earth Care Congregation certification is designed to recognize churches that make the commitment to take seriously God’s charge to “till and keep” the garden.

Started in 2010 by PC(USA) Environmental Ministries, the goal of this program is to inspire churches to care for God’s earth in a holistic way, through integrating earth care into all aspects of their church life. The Earth Care Congregation certification honors churches that make that commitment and encourages others to follow their example.

For more information about the church’s earth care program, contact the church office at office@fpccs.org or 570-586-6306.

For more information on the Earth Care Congregations program visit pcusa.org/earthcarecongregations.