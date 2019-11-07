Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Choir members at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Musicians of the First Presbyterian Church (FPC), 300 School St., of Clarks Summit will perform in concert on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

The centerpiece of the event will be “Light Shines in the Darkness,” a moving work by Michael John Trotta, that will be performed by the 30-voice FPC Adult Choir. This work explores the reality of loss, the pain of transitions and the hope and joy of a better place. Other performers in the concert will include FPC’s Children’s Choir, Alleluia Choir and Bell Choir, along with soloists and instrumental ensembles.

The FPC Adult Choir will perform under the direction of Frank Jones, director of music. Jones is a music teacher in the Dunmore School District and director of children’s and youth programs for the Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania. The Bell Choir is directed by Richard Cochrane, and the Children’s and Alleluia Choirs are led by Kay Ten Eyck, who is church organist and accompanist for the choirs.

Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be taken to help defray costs. The event is part of the church’s Arts at First Presbyterian concert series, which receives support from the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Program (administered by the Pocono Arts Council), a Lackawanna County Arts & Cultural Grant and numerous individual donors.

For more information, call the church at 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org.