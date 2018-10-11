Article Tools Font size – + Share This

ELIZABETH BAUMEISTER | STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER From left, Ted Stryweski Jr. and Ted Stryweski Sr.

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — Ted Stryweski Sr. and his son Ted Stryweski Jr. have spent many years giving back to their community as volunteer firefighters with the Newton-Ransom Volunteer Fire Company.

Stryweski Sr. started volunteering with the department in 1967.

The fire company is like a family,” he said. “You learn a lot and you care for the community. I am here all my life. I don’t fight fires anymore but I drive the trucks and I do building maintenance. I am going to keep doing it as long as I can.”

Through the years he has been a lieutenant, captain, first assistant chief and fire police. He is now a member of the board of directors and a master mechanic.

His son joined the Newton-Ransom Fire Company at age 16 as a junior firefighter.

“My dad was here and my friends were here,” Stryweski Jr. said. “I wanted to help my community.”

He has been a captain, second assistant chief, master mechanic and is on the driver training committee.

The Newton-Ransom Volunteer Fire Company serves mostly a rural area where there are not many fire hydrants. The fire department’s trucks carry 8,000 gallons of water to fires.

The fire company may respond to 5 to 12 fires in a month and 15 to 20 ambulance calls.

Stryweski Sr. is retired from Ron Davis Tire and Stryweski Jr. works for Penske Truck Leasing.

The father and son hunt and fish. They enjoy tractor pulling and participate in many fairs with their six tractors. They are members of the Burr Hill Pulling Association of Meshoppen. They also enjoy going to auctions.

Stryweski Sr. is married to Diane Stryweski, who is a member of the Newton-Ransom Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. They have a daughter, Carla Daniels. Their grandchildren are Elana Daniels, Gina Daniels and Tory Stryweski.

Tory is the daughter of Stryweski Jr. and is also a member of the Newton-Ransom Volunteer Fire Company.

“All fire departments are short of man power,” said Stryweski Sr. “People today work two or three jobs and do not have the time. Newton-Ransom really needs EMTs. That is our biggest problem.”

“We have nice equipment and good people,” said Stryweski Jr. “You do not have to fight fires to join the fire department. You can help with fundraising or become a social member and help with such events as the election day dinner,” he said.

Volunteer

If interested in volunteering with the Newton-Ransom fire department, stop by the station at 1890 Newton Ransom Blvd. in Newton Township and pick up an application.

Flea market

The Newton-Ransom Volunteer Fire Company will hold a flea market Sunday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food and beverages will be available. Applications can be picked at the fire station, where they are hanging on the door. For more information contact Maureen at 570-604-5588.