DALTON — The Stacknick family has deep roots with the Dalton Fire Company.

Donald “Doc” Stacknick Sr. has been a member of the Dalton Fire company for 52 years starting in 1976. His son, Donald “Doc” Stacknick Jr., is also a member, as was his father, Clement. His brother, Ron, is the first assistant chief.

Donald “Doc” Stacknick Sr. has been a captain of the ambulance, first and second assistant and a vice president of the Board of Governors. He is currently the fire chief, a role he held before.

He is also a member of the Lake Winola and Factoryville fire departments.

He urges young people to get involved in their local fire companies.

“We do not have the manpower to respond to calls,” he said. “The younger generation needs to step up and take over.”

“You get to help someone in a bad situation. You help the community.”

Stacknick Sr. is a property care taker. His hobbies include hunting and fishing.

Stacknick Jr. has been a member of the Dalton Fire Company for 18 years.

He joined the fire company as a junior fire fighter when he was 14.

He has been a captain and was a vice president on the Board of Governors. He is currently a lieutenant.

He is the son of Stacknick Sr. and Nancy Carpenter. One of his brothers, Tim Carpenter, is the 2nd assistant fire chief of the Dalton Fire Company and another, Bobby Carpenter is a paramedic.

He has another brother, Jeff Carpenter. His sister, Tammy Stacknick, is deceased.

His stepfather, Bob Carpenter, is also a member of the Dalton Fire Company and is a past fire chief.

His girlfriend is Missy Bortree.

“Volunteering with the fire company is in my blood,” said Stacknick Jr. I am the third generation and grew up in the fire company. I get to give back to the community that does so much for me.”

Stacknick Jr.’s hobbies include hunting, fishing, hiking and farming.

He is an assistant athletics director at Misericordia University.

“The fire company is a brotherhood and like a family atmosphere,” he said. “It is enjoyable for me and it is a true passion. You can help someone on their worst day and make it brighter for them. That makes being a member of the fire company worthwhile.”

The Dalton Fire Company meets the first and third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. People interested in volunteering may stop by then to pick up an application.

