EMMA BLACK / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Mike Pehonich, assistant chief, Chinchilla Hose Company of South Abington Township.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Mike Pehonich joined the Chinchilla Hose Company in 2005. Through the past 13 years, he has been a lieutenant, captain and is now an assistant chief.

“When I was younger, firefighting was something I wanted to do,” he said. “There was an opportunity to join the fire department and I took it.”

Through the fire company a person can learn certain skills such as rescue training, rope rescue and vehicle rescue.

Pehonich works for UGI Utilities.

He is married to Brittany Pehonich.

“The fire company is a second family,” he said. “It is an opportunity to get to meet new people.

“You get to learn a lot of things being a volunteer firefighter that you would not think about. You can learn electric and plumbing. People today are not going into trades. Firefighting can help tremendously for school kids going into trades.”

Pehanich likes to hunt and enjoy the outdoors.

“People work two or three jobs and do not have the time to volunteer,” said Pehomich. “You are away from your family and you can get a call any hour, any time or any day. You have to drop what you are doing to help a neighbor. It is a lifestyle that people have and enjoy volunteering firefighting.”

Volunteer

Interested in volunteering for the Chinchilla Fire Station? Stop by the station 113 Shady Land Road and fill out an application.