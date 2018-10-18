Article Tools Font size – + Share This

EMMA BLACK / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Now a lieutenant at the Clarks Summit Fire Company, Leonard Hazelton III began volunteering as a junior firefighter in 2005.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Leonard Hazelton III was 14 when he joined the Clarks Summit Fire Company as a junior firefighter in 2005.

He was an EMT for five years and is now a lieutenant.

“I live across the street from the fire station so it is close to home,” he said. “I like helping the community. I am the first one in my family to go into firefighting or medical services.”

October is National Fire Prevention month. Fire departments go to schools to teach students about what to do if there is a fire in their house and where they should go when they leave the house. They see a firefighter dressed in his gear. Children also visit the fire station.

“The percentage of volunteer fire fighters is decreasing,” Hazelton said. “Nobody wants to volunteer. They say why do it if I am not going to get paid? We need help at the Clarks Summit Fire Station but we need help everywhere. I hope there will be enough firefighters to go on calls.”

The Clarks Summit Fire Company has a ladder, engine and rescue truck along with an ambulance. It provides mutual aid to other departments as needed.

Hazelton is the son of Leonard Jr. and Kelly Hazelton.

He likes to hunt and travel and owns a lawn care business.

Volunteer

For more information about volunteering, stop by the Clarks Summit Fire Station, 321 Bedford St. and pick up an application.