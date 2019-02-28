Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Shawn Prohaska, owner of Invisible Fence of Northeast PA, trains members in the proper use of their new pet oxygen mask kit donated through Project Breathe. PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE FLEETVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY Officers of the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Comapny of Benton Township accept a pet oxygen mask donation from Invisible Fence Brand’s Project Breathe, donated by Shawn Prohaska, owner of Invisible Fence of Northeast PA. From left, Phil Saxton, fire company treasurer; Gregg Barber, secretary and captain; Tony Saxton, chief and Michael Halmo, firefighter and trustee.

BENTON TWP. — First Responders from the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company have become some of the best-equipped in the nation to save a pet’s life.

That’s because Invisible Fence of Northeast PA donated a set of pet oxygen masks to their fire company. They were equipped with the masks after a recent training session and demonstration.

This donation is just a small part of Invisible Fence Brand’s Project Breath, which was established with the goal of equipping every fire station in America and Canada with pet oxygen masks. These masks allow first responders to give oxygen to pets suffering from smoke inhalation when rescued from fires.

Invisible Fence Brand has donated more than 10,000 pet oxygen masks to fire stations all over the U.S. and Canada throughout the life of the program. The lives of a reported 175-plus pets have been saved by the donated masks so far.

Although the number of pets that die in fires in not an official statistic kept by the U.S. Fire Administration, industry websites and sources have cited an estimated 40,000 to 150,000 pets die in fires each year, most succumbing to smoke inhalation.

In most states, emergency responders are unequipped to deal with the crisis.

To learn more about how to support the effort, visit invisiblefence.com/O2.