SUBMITTED PHOTO The Joseph W. Hall Memorial Auxiliary of the Clarks Summit Fire Company No. 1 will hold its annual roast beef dinner and basket raffle on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 4-7 p.m. at the firehouse, 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit. Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-586-9656, ext. 4 and are $13 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-12. Limited tickets will be available at the door.