From left, seated: Dale Smalley, Kand D. Creations; Katie Marquardt; Marissa Litwinsky; Carla Preate, Laurel Garden Club; Denise Knox and Kathleen Smalley. Standing: John Raike, Rose Expert, Longwood Gardens; Mayor Lawler; Carol Lizell; Clarice Zaydon; Danielle Hogan and Ben Knox.

There are ways to recycle and reuse materials. Paper, glass, newspapers, magazines, cans and plastic bottles can be recycled. Other items such as eye glasses, clothing and personal care items can be reused.

Clarks Green Borough is holding its first annual recycling event “Be Green in Clarks Green” on Saturday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the Abington Heights Administration Building, 200 E. Grove St. in Clarks Summit.

“When I became Mayor of Clarks Green, I said I’d do a recycling event,” said Clarks Green Mayor Patty Lawler. “Many of the people participating in the event are Clarks Green residents. Clarks Green council president Joe Barrasse came up with the name for the event. Council members Dave Rinaldi, M.J. Igoe and Bill Toms have all helped with planning the event.”

“The Laurel Garden Club was established 62 years ago. It is named after the Pennsylvania state flower,” said Carla Preate Laurel Garden Club past president. “The mission of the garden club is to encourage and perpetuate interest in growing, arranging, displaying and utilizing the beauties in nature as found in indoor and outdoor gardening. It is also to arouse public interest in conserving the natural resources of our community and country. Our group is comprised of more than 100 members and growing. We will be at the recycling event to answer gardening questions and we will have perennials available for purchase.”

“I grow roses,” said John Raike, a Laurel Garden Club member. “I worked at Longwood Gardens as the rose garden caretaker.”

“I will have a digital piano and my students will perform,” said Denise Knox, Knox Piano Studio. “They will play all kinds of music including contemporary, classic and jazz. The students will be sharing fabulous music with everyone and sharing what they have learned.”

“I will be performing magic tricks,” said Benjamin Knox, son of Denise Knox. “People will be surprised.”

“The Lackawanna County Audubon Society encourages people to enjoy birds,” said Carol Lizell of the Audubon society. The society will have bird identification books, the society newsletter and pictures from magazines of birds.”

The Lackawanna State Park will also have an exhibit.

“I and my wife will be selling homemade welcome signs and serving trays made from reclaimed wood” said Dale Smalley who is an exhibitor.

“Dale sands and stencils the wood,” said Kathleen Smalley an exhibitor. “I hand paint the sunflowers.”

The event will also have money raffle baskets and rocks painted by the Clarks Green mayor for sale.

There will be a make and take craft table for children.

Recycling donations will not be accepted at the Clarks Green Borough Building 104 North Abington Road Clarks Green before or after the recycling event.

Recycling Stations at the event:

• Association for the Blind: used prescription eyeglasses;

• St. Joseph’s: baby pantry gently used, clean toddler to 6x clothing;

• V.F.W. Post 761: old (retired) American flags all sizes;

• Griffin Pond: animal shelter gently used clean leashes, quilts, towels (no blankets);

• Petals for Goodness Sake: teacups, mugs, small vases, silk artificial flowers;

• Catherine McAuley Center: toiletries including shampoo, body wash, conditioner, deodorant, cleaning supplies, dish detergent soap, laundry detergent;

• Clarks Green Borough: tone/ink cartridges (no large ones);

• The animal shelter: will bring dogs that are available for adoption.

Waverly Lodge No. 301 will have hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks, water and soda for sale.

The money raised in the event will go back to the Clarks Green community chest for future events.

“It will be nice meeting people from not only Clarks Green but surrounding areas,” said Lawler. “This recycling event will have something for everyone and should be a good time.”