WAVERLY TWP. — Established filmmakers and wannabe filmmakers alike are invited to sign up for The Northeast Pennsylvania Film Festival’s event, The Mystery Box Film Challenge. The launch party will be held Friday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. at Madame Jenny’s Speakeasy at 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton.

Advance registration for the Mystery Box Film Challenge must be completed by Thursday, Oct. 31 by filling out the online form at nepafilmfestival.com.

At the Nov. 22 launch party, participating teams will receive a cardboard box filled with objects that must be incorporated into a short film. Each mystery box will contain an assortment of plot devices, ranging from character names, a line of dialogue, a prop or a wardrobe item. In addition, filmmakers may be asked to include a specific shot type or feature a local element, among other challenges.

Each team will then have until Jan. 31 to complete and submit their films. Entries for The Mystery Box Film Challenge will be screened during the Northeast Pennsylvania Film Festival in March 2020. New this year will be special awards presented to outstanding submissions.

In addition to the Mystery Box Film Challenge, filmmakers are also encouraged to submit all types of film genres to the Northeast Pennsylvania Film Festival, slated to run March 27-29 at venues throughout Lackawanna County. The deadline for regular film submissions is Dec. 2 and can be made at nepafilmfestival.com.

Categories for submission include narrative shorts, narrative features, documentary shorts, documentary features, female directors/screenwriters, children’s animation, children’s short and student films.

The film festival was established in 2016 by the Waverly Community House and is supported by the F. Lammot Belin Arts Foundation and its mission to “build community through the arts.”

Dedicated to nurturing emerging and independent filmmakers from Northeast Pennsylvania and around the world, the three-day festival correspondingly promotes cultural awareness and appreciation of film as an art form by exposing local audiences to unique and original cinema.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit nepafilmfestival.com and follow Northeastern Pennsylvania Film Festival on Facebook and Instagram.