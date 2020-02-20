Article Tools Font size – + Share This

In February, the flu is in full swing, but families are fighting hard.

I reached out to Dr. Lori Pietrowski, CRNP, at Geisinger Careworks urgent care center inside Weis Market, Clarks Summit, for her thoughts on prevention and treatment. Below is an excerpt from our discussion.

Which flu strains are we seeing this year?

Both Influenza A and B, with Influenza A causing more severe symptoms. Both strains are extremely contagious.

Do you examine and treat a lot of flu cases at work?

We’re seeing several patients with the flu every day. It’s becoming more prevalent now than in the beginning of flu season, which may be the result from patients receiving their flu vaccine too early. Immunity decreases with each passing month, therefore, if you get your vaccine in September you may be more susceptible to infection late in the flu season, around February.

The ideal time to receive a flu vaccine is late October. The majority of the cases we have seen in the clinic were patients who did not receive the flu vaccine.

How is this year going so far?

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) estimates that so far this season there have been at least 19 million flu illnesses, 180,000 hospitalizations, and 10,000 deaths from flu. Influenza A compared to Influenza B viruses is increasing, while Influenza B is usually more prominent late in the flu season.

Coronavirus is in the news. Should we be taking precautions locally?

According to the CDC, the risk of contracting the coronavirus or 2019-nCoV is low unless you have traveled to China or have come into contact with someone infected with the disease. Prevention is the same with any virus (see What To Do below). The CDC currently does not recommend the use of face masks among the general public.

In February how far are we into the flu season? When does it end?

The timing of flu season is difficult to predict since there are several variables to consider. According to the CDC, flu activity often begins as early as October and November and can continue to occur as late as May, peaking in the U.S. between December and February.

Are particular age groups affected? Children? Elderly?

There’s a greater risk for serious complications in the elderly, young children, pregnant women and people with certain health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

How long does the flu last?

Symptoms usually last three to seven days. Fever and the most severe symptoms typically resolve within a week. Once you have the flu, you may be contagious up to five or more days after symptoms appear. Some people will experience fatigue for up to two weeks, and a cough can last up to eight weeks.

What are symptoms?

Flu symptoms usually come on suddenly and may include: fever, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion/runny nose, body aches, headache and fatigue.

What To Do

What are the best preventative measures at home and workplace?

Get vaccinated! Also:

■ Wash your hands several times a day for at least 15 seconds of vigorous scrubbing, or you can use an alcohol-based sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water aren’t available.

■ Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose. When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth with a flexed elbow or tissue, throw used tissues in the trash.

■ Disinfect contaminated surfaces. Any object that children touch should be sanitized. According to the CDC, the flu virus can live on hard surfaces for up to eight hours.

■ Limit close contact with infected family members (usually a week after they show symptoms) because the virus can be transmitted up to six feet when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Avoid sharing washcloths, towels, dishes, utensils and toys. Hot spots for germs are kitchen sponges, dishcloths, cutting boards, desks, floors, sinks and toilets. At school or work, don’t share personal items and try to stay at least three feet away from sick people.

■ Avoid crowds during flu season.

■ Stay home if you’re sick. You must be fever free without the use of a fever-reducing medicine for 24 hours.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.