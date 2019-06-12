Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — The Fifth Annual Strawberry Day 5K and Festival, sponsored by the National Running Center and The Gathering Place, will be held Saturday, June 22 from 9-11 a.m.

The 5K race/walk will begin at 9 a.m. in front of the National Running Center on Davis Street and will be followed by a Kids’ Fun Run at 10 a.m. The Kids’ Fun Run will be short straightaway on Davis Street.

Following the race, families are invited to partake in the children’s games and refreshments. Booths will sell strawberry shortcake, strawberry lemonade and fresh strawberries.

To sign up for the race, visit bit.ly/2I18unR. The entry fee is $25 and registration closes on June 20. The kids fun run is free. Sign ups the day of the race will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Anyone interested in being a vendor at the festival should contact Anne at 570-881-7612 by Saturday, June 15.