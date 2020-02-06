Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Thursday, Feb. 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Transfer Thursday. Students can obtain an instant admissions decision and transfer credit evaluation. Application fees are waived. Appointment times available at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Campus tours are offered during the 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. appointment time. For additional information, call the Office of Admissions at 570-945-8111 or send an email to admissions@keystone.edu.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Winter Open House, Hibbard Campus Center (Evans Hall). Come to see the campus. Learn about academic programs, the admissions process, enjoy lunch and tour campus. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., and the event concludes by 2 p.m. For more information, call the Office of Admissions at 570-945-8111 or email admissions@keystone.edu.

Monday, Feb. 17, 1-2:30 p.m. President’s Day Visitation Day. Visit Keystone College Campus for an information session, followed by a campus tour and the opportunity to meet one-on-one with an admissions counselor. Instant decisions are available upon request. For more information, call the Office of Admissions at 570-945-8111 or send an email admissions@keystone.edu.

Thursday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Transfer Thursday. Students can obtain an instant admissions decision and transfer credit evaluation. Application fees are waived. Appointment times available at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Campus tours are offered during the 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. appointment time. For more information, call the Office of Admissions at 570-945-8111 or send an email to admissions@keystone.edu.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 20, 21 and 22, 7-8:30 p.m. Southbound: A Staged Reading, Theatre in Brooks. The Keystone Players present “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. Admission is free.

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 5-8 p.m. Cupcake Challenge, Evans Hall. Sample delicious cupcakes while supporting a great cause at the seventh annual Cupcake Challenge. Cost is $10 which includes six cupcakes; additional cupcakes cost $2. All proceeds benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Friday, Feb. 28 to Friday, April 24, Spring Art Exhibition, Linder Gallery. The Linder Gallery at Keystone College will present the exhibition, “Staying Relevant: Making During Times of Division.”