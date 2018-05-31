Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, will hold its 39th annual ‘Feast of the Chicken BBQ’ Saturday, June 2 from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Guests may eat in or take out. Tickets are available at the door or in advance. Proceeds support programing and operational expenses of the church. Michael Pacyna is the chairman of the event. From left, first row: John Crounse, Pacyna, Pastor John Bondhus, Warren Watkins, Jim Corselius and Jim Davis. Second row: Mark Purcell and Pat Kinney.