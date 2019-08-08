Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Guests gather at a previous year’s Farm to Fork dinner.

SCRANTON — The fifth annual Farm to Fork dinner, presented by United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania (UNC), will return to the scenic grounds of Stone Meadow Gardens in Newton Township on Aug. 17, from 6-9 p.m. The menu for the evening will feature locally grown, fresh ingredients from the farms that participate in UNC’s South Side Farmers Market and will be prepared by State Street Grill.

The benefits of the evening’s healthy feast won’t just nourish the attendees who consume them. All proceeds from the event will help the individuals and families who receive services at UNC’s Community Health Department.

Located at 425 Alder Street in Scranton, UNC’s Community Health Department provides low-income, uninsured and underinsured individuals with much-needed health care services such as transportation assistance, medication management, health screenings, chronic disease management, care coordination, health education and social support. Since its inception in 2014, UNC’s Community Health team of nurses, licensed social workers and public health professionals has helped more than 1,000 people who need assistance accessing and navigating health care services.

Farm to Fork typically raises more than $10,000 for the agency.

Dinner will be served in the historic barn at Stone Meadow Gardens, which was built in 1928 and renovated by current owners Bob and Helen McMinn into a modern, industrial event space.

The evening will include wine from Lucchi Family Wine Cellars, raffle prizes and live music by guitarist Matthew Stopper.

Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased online at uncnepa.org/farm-to-fork or by contacting Jill Eidenberg at 570-346-0759, ext. 114. Major sponsors of the event include Grimm Construction, WNEP-TV, Lamar Advertising, Geisinger, PNC Bank, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Toyota of Scranton, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, American Janitor & Paper Supply, Community Bank, N.A., AmeriHealth Caritas Northeast, Stone Meadow Gardens and Lucchi Family Wine Cellars.