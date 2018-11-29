Article Tools Font size – + Share This



One of my favorite memories of Christmas past is watching holiday movies with my family.

Last week on Thanksgiving, they had a good time creating this year’s “must watch” list.

My mother, Mary Ann Kalaha, always enjoys classics like “The Bells of St. Mary’s,” starring Bing Crosby and Ingrid Bergman.

“Movies like this make me happy,” Mom said.

The hands-down favorite for me and my daughter, Carolyn, is “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the 1946 film starring James Stewart and Donna Reed.

“It’s a tradition, an official part of our Christmas season,” Carolyn said. “My family watches it together.”

True feminist that she is, however, Carolyn is amused by the scene where the tragic fate of George’s wife, Mary, is revealed had he never been born.

“The movie teaches us that if you don’t marry the right man you turn into a librarian.” she said with a laugh.

My sister, Andrea (Drea) Leschak, who watches holiday movies all year, considers “It’s a Wonderful Life” her top pick as well, because of “the movie’s touching message.”

“George never realized how many lives he touched, and what a difference he made, until he saw what his world would have been like without him,” she said.

Our sister, Lisa Ragnacci, who glues herself to the Hallmark Channel from Thanksgiving until New Year’s Eve, also loves “It’s a Wonderful Life.” But any version of the Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” is her favorite.

“It’s just such a wonderful lesson,” said Lisa. “Ebenezer Scrooge learned that, no matter what he did in his life, it’s never too late to have a change of heart.”

Drea adds, “Scrooge realized all the things that money can’t buy.”

My niece, Lindsey Leschak, Drea’s daughter, loves the same story featuring Bill Murray in the 1988 comedy, “Scrooged.”

“It’s humorous and heartwarming, and the end is my very favorite ending,” Lindsey said. “When everyone sings ‘Put a Little Love in Your Heart’ it makes me so happy.”

My daughter, Jessica Hitchcock, is a “Christmas Carol” fan as well, but her favorite film version is the whimsical “Muppet Christmas Carol.”

“It’s hilarious and also the best movie version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ out there,” said Jess.

Her sister, my daughter, Stephanie Muraca, chose the iconic 1992 film, “Home Alone 2,” starring Macauley Culkin.

“It’s funny. I love the jokes,” Steph said, reminiscing about how the movie inspired many inside jokes between her and Jess as they watched it together growing up.

Jess’s husband and daughter also picked lighthearted comedies for their favorites.

My son-in-law, Adam Hitchcock, selected the famous “A Christmas Story” because it “highlights all the quirks and funny things that happen to a family during the holidays.”

My 6-year-old granddaughter, Rachel, loves all the Grinch movies, “especially the newest one.”

“The Grinch is funny. I love Cindy Lou Who,” Rachel said.

My nephew and Lisa’s son, Christian Ragnacci, likes Jim Carrey’s portrayal of the Grinch best in the 2000 film, “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas.”

“I love Jim Carrey. I think he was great for the Grinch. The movie had a great comedic tone to it,” Christian observed.

My nephew, Logan Leschak, likes “The Nightmare Before Christmas” because of its “cool animation.”

Lindsey’s beau, Ben Segall, favors “Joyeux Noel,” the 2005 epic World War I drama based on the Christmas truce of December 1914.

Ben said the movie is interesting to him because it is uplifting and he enjoys anything in that time period.

Another epic drama fan is my brother-in-law, Neil Leschak. He chose the 1959 religious film, “Ben Hur,” starring Charlton Heston.

“It’s a long, serious movie that makes you feel good,” Neil said.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.