Most weekday mornings families are dashing out the door to school or work, and breakfast is often rushing with them.
We live in an age where quick-and-easy, “portable” breakfasts are popular in the house, on the go, or at the local fast food drive-thru window.
But on weekends, holidays and snow days, breakfasts at home can be a big event. My family has always loved the chance to enjoy a big, homemade breakfast and linger at the breakfast table. Especially on winter’s coldest days, the smell of bacon sizzling on the stove or a yummy casserole baking in the oven gets everybody out from under the covers and together at the table. Add some fresh-squeezed orange juice and you’ve got a real celebration.
Here are some creative, kid-friendly recipes from womansday.com:
Sunny-Side Toast
Ingredients:
Bread
Aluminum foil
Instructions:
Heat broiler. Place bread on a baking sheet. Using scissors, cut a sun pattern from aluminum foil and place it directly on the bread. Broil until the bread is golden brown, remove the foil.
Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chip
Pancakes
Ingredients:
1 c. multigrain pancake mix
1 large egg
1/2 c. all-natural peanut butter
1 c. milk
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
1 c. semisweet chocolate chips
1 tbsp. unsalted butter
Instructions:
Heat oven to 200. Stir the pancake mix, egg, peanut butter, milk, vanilla and chocolate chips together in a large bowl. Melt about 1 teaspoon butter in large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Pour three to four 1/4-cupfuls of batter on the heated skillet to form pancakes and cook until the tops bubble and the edges begin to crisp. Turn and continue to cook for about 2 more minutes, until both sides are golden brown. Transfer pancakes to a baking pan and keep warm in the oven until ready to serve. Repeat with remaining batter.
Sunny-Side-Up Pizza
Ingredients:
Cornmeal, for the baking sheet
Flour, for the surface
1 lb. pizza dough, thawed if frozen
1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
4 oz. Gruyère, coarsely grated (about 1 cup)
4 oz. thinly sliced deli ham
1 bunch spinach, thick stems discarded
4 large eggs
Green salad, for serving
Instructions:
Heat oven to 450. Lightly dust a large baking sheet with cornmeal. On a lightly floured surface, shape pizza dough into a 16-inch oval or circle. Place on prepared sheet. Spread mustard over dough, then sprinkle with 3⁄4 cup of cheese. Top with ham, spinach and remaining 1⁄4 cup cheese. Working with one egg at a time, crack eggs into a small bowl, then slide onto pizza. Bake until egg whites are set and crust is golden brown, 15 to 17 minutes. Serve with a salad, if desired.
Ham and Cheese Breakfast Bake
Ingredients:
2 1/2 c. low-fat milk
8 large eggs
2 tbsp. Dijon mustard
1 tsp. chopped thyme
1 large baguette
8 oz. Cheddar cheese
8 oz. thinly sliced deli ham
1 tbsp. snipped chives
Instructions:
Spray square 2-quart baking dish with nonstick spray.
In bowl, whisk milk, eggs, mustard, thyme, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper to blend. Arrange half of bread, overlapping, in baking dish. Pour half of milk mixture over bread; sprinkle with half of Cheddar. Top with ham, then repeat layering of bread, milk and Cheddar. Cover dish; chill 1 hour or up to overnight.
Preheat oven to 350. Bake 50 to 55 minutes or until golden and custard is set. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with chives.
Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.