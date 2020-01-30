Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO COURTESY OF WOMANSDAY.COM Sunny-Side-Up Pizza

Most weekday mornings families are dashing out the door to school or work, and breakfast is often rushing with them.

We live in an age where quick-and-easy, “portable” breakfasts are popular in the house, on the go, or at the local fast food drive-thru window.

But on weekends, holidays and snow days, breakfasts at home can be a big event. My family has always loved the chance to enjoy a big, homemade breakfast and linger at the breakfast table. Especially on winter’s coldest days, the smell of bacon sizzling on the stove or a yummy casserole baking in the oven gets everybody out from under the covers and together at the table. Add some fresh-squeezed orange juice and you’ve got a real celebration.

Here are some creative, kid-friendly recipes from womansday.com:

Sunny-Side Toast

Ingredients:

Bread

Aluminum foil

Instructions:

Heat broiler. Place bread on a baking sheet. Using scissors, cut a sun pattern from aluminum foil and place it directly on the bread. Broil until the bread is golden brown, remove the foil.

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chip

Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 c. multigrain pancake mix

1 large egg

1/2 c. all-natural peanut butter

1 c. milk

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 c. semisweet chocolate chips

1 tbsp. unsalted butter

Instructions:

Heat oven to 200. Stir the pancake mix, egg, peanut butter, milk, vanilla and chocolate chips together in a large bowl. Melt about 1 teaspoon butter in large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Pour three to four 1/4-cupfuls of batter on the heated skillet to form pancakes and cook until the tops bubble and the edges begin to crisp. Turn and continue to cook for about 2 more minutes, until both sides are golden brown. Transfer pancakes to a baking pan and keep warm in the oven until ready to serve. Repeat with remaining batter.

Sunny-Side-Up Pizza

Ingredients:

Cornmeal, for the baking sheet

Flour, for the surface

1 lb. pizza dough, thawed if frozen

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

4 oz. Gruyère, coarsely grated (about 1 cup)

4 oz. thinly sliced deli ham

1 bunch spinach, thick stems discarded

4 large eggs

Green salad, for serving

Instructions:

Heat oven to 450. Lightly dust a large baking sheet with cornmeal. On a lightly floured surface, shape pizza dough into a 16-inch oval or circle. Place on prepared sheet. Spread mustard over dough, then sprinkle with 3⁄4 cup of cheese. Top with ham, spinach and remaining 1⁄4 cup cheese. Working with one egg at a time, crack eggs into a small bowl, then slide onto pizza. Bake until egg whites are set and crust is golden brown, 15 to 17 minutes. Serve with a salad, if desired.

Ham and Cheese Breakfast Bake

Ingredients:

2 1/2 c. low-fat milk

8 large eggs

2 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. chopped thyme

1 large baguette

8 oz. Cheddar cheese

8 oz. thinly sliced deli ham

1 tbsp. snipped chives

Instructions:

Spray square 2-quart baking dish with nonstick spray.

In bowl, whisk milk, eggs, mustard, thyme, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper to blend. Arrange half of bread, overlapping, in baking dish. Pour half of milk mixture over bread; sprinkle with half of Cheddar. Top with ham, then repeat layering of bread, milk and Cheddar. Cover dish; chill 1 hour or up to overnight.

Preheat oven to 350. Bake 50 to 55 minutes or until golden and custard is set. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with chives.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.