CLARKS SUMMIT — Lori Ella’s spunky and infectious attitude lights up the room wherever she goes.

“Her spark is contagious,” says Amy Clegg, Lori Ella’s mother. “She has the ability to uplift and inspire everyone she meets. You can’t help but smile when you engage her.”

Jim and Amy Clegg of Clarks Summit are ecstatic that their children are now all officially “Cleggs.” Lori Ella received her U.S. Citizenship in Philadelphia on Thursday, July 18. The occasion was marked with a fun trip to museums and attractions in the city.

The emotional experience swells Amy Clegg’s heart with pride and love. She shared that Lori Ella, 6, was adopted from the Ruel Foundation in Calapan City, Philippines. She officially came home with the Cleggs in January of 2015. Lori Ella was greeted by her three siblings - Jack, 18, adopted from Vietnam; Diana, 15, adopted from Kazakhstan, and Ryan, 8, born to Amy and Jim.

The entire family was eager for her arrival, and their family is now complete with Lori Ella’s citizenship this week.

“The past few years have been some of the most exciting in my life,” Amy shared. “Our family was created across the globe and came together in our hearts here in Clarks Summit. We are incredibly blessed.”

The Ruel Foundation has helped thousands of children facing crisis situations. Its orphanages, Malnourished Center, and Operation Give a Smile have provided love and care until children are united with their “forever families.”

How you can help

The community can help, too.

Amy Clegg and her business, Express Employment Professionals, will host a fundraiser, NEPA Trivia, for the organization on Monday, Sept. 23 from 7-9 p.m. at Stirna’s Restaurant in Scranton. Tickets can be purchased at Express Pros, 135 W. Market St., Scranton, for $20. In addition to monetary contributions, donations of raffle baskets and gift cards are appreciated.

All proceeds benefit Operation Give a Smile and Ruel’s mission to give every child a future they deserve.

More information can be found at RuelFoundation.com and ScrantonPA.ExpressPros.com.