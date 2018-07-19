Article Tools Font size – + Share This

‘Rows of houses that are all the same.’

The Monkees recorded “Pleasant Valley Sunday” in 1967: “Rows of houses that are all the same/ And no one seems to care.” In 1962, Malvina Reynolds copyrighted “Little Boxes,” a song with the same idea: “There’s a green one and a pink one/ And a blue one and a yellow one/ . . . And they all look just the same.”

Two generations earlier, writing about an entirely different topic in “The Everlasting Man,” G. K. Chesterton explained the difficulty of analyzing something with only a little bit of distance. He describes a horse as if you had never seen it: “the strangely small head set on a neck not only longer but thicker than itself . . . the one disproportionate crest of hair running along the ridge of that heavy

neck like a beard in the wrong place.”

Chesterton continues to adjust our vision of such a “monster,” marveling that a human would even think of riding it. But once domesticated and economized, that equine monster became familiar.

In Chesterton’s eyes, what this kind of familiarity breeds represents an undesirable loss of vision: “I say it is better to see a horse as a monster than to see it only as a slow substitute for a motor-car.”

So we can miss the wonder of the meadow for the familiarity of the grass: We can miss the wonder of forest for the familiarity of the trees. Because a tree fell or we had to rake its leaves, or because our neighbors have dandelions in their lawn or garden, or because Reynolds’ lyrics invade our psyches whenever we drive past miles of subdivisions. And these subdivisions all have their uniform Chem-True lawns, their red, black or dyed brown mulch beds, filled with a smattering of junipers, hollies, etc., and underperforming roses.

So the underperforming uniformity of feeble landscaping attempts can cause us to forget why we landscape and streetscape anyway. Litter and vandalism in the park can also cause us to forget to be thankful that our town’s grandparents intentionally did not build on every lot. Our summer-browned lawn can make us forget that it’s not a parking lot.

And after the corrections made by Chesterton’s vision screening — despite the degree of truth that 1960’s songsters described or forecasted — after these corrections, we can return to our volunteer work with the shade tree or planning commission, and we

can endeavor to build a greener tomorrow for the children of our town. After these corrections, we can plant and tend the plants in our own lawn. We can enjoy the ornamented separation

of our living hedge fences. And when we finish planning, planting, weeding, mowing and raking the lawn, we can lie in the grass, look at the clouds, and take pleasure

in the gifts available in

our own backyard “conservation districts.”

JOSHUA ARP IS AN ISA-CERTIFIED MUNICIPAL SPECIALIST, CLARKS SUMMIT’S MUNICIPAL ARBORIST AND AN OPERATOR OF AN ORGANIC LAWN AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE BUSINESS. REACH HIM AT

JOSARHUAP@AOL.COM.