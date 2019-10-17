SUBMITTED PHOTO The Abington Business & Professional Association’s Annual Fall Fun Day in the Abingtons will take place Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Clarks Summit. The event will feature live pumpkin carvings, painted pumpkin and scarecrow displays, complimentary hay rides, children’s activities, fall treats, street vendors, live music and more. For more details visit TheAbingtons.org. From left: Harold Stout of People’s Security Bank & Trust, Fall Fun sponsor; Michelle Hammaker of Heritage Baptist Church, Fall Fun sponsor; Melissa Wicksnes of People’s Security Bank & Trust, Fall Fun sponsor, Dori Waters of The Gathering Place, community partner, Renee Roberts of Abington Community Library, community partner and Scott Cleveland of Heritage Baptist Church, Fall Fun sponsor. Additional Fall Fun sponsors are Abington Body Shop and Everything Natural.