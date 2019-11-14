Article Tools Font size – + Share This

GETTY FREEDOM IMAGES As the weather gets colder, people are looking for meals that will warm them up.

In the last week or so, I’ve seen a lot of sweatshirts and plushy furniture throws in my house.

My family feels the November chill in the air. We have that after-Halloween-but-before-Thanksgiving feeling when our turkey is on order and we’re waiting for the first big snowfall.

As for food, it’s the time of year when we want a meal that will warm us up.

I recently came across some real old-fashioned, comfort food recipes from Miller’s Orchards Farm Market in Clarks Summit. The recipes feature grass-fed meats, most made with simple ingredients in a slow cooker on low for several hours. For more information visit, millersorchards.com.

Breaded pork chops

Ingredients:

4 pork chops

½ cup whole wheat flour

½ cup Panko bread crumbs

4 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp olive oil

Salt, pepper, herbs to taste

Instructions:

Put flour and seasonings in a plastic bag, and then shake pork chops individually. Coat the bottom of your baking dish with olive oil, then place floured pork chops in and cover with bread crumbs. Add one tab of butter to the top of each pork chop, then cover dish with lid or foil. Bake pork chops for 2 ½ hours on 250 degrees. Then remove foil, and cook additional ½ hour to crisp up the pork chops.

Crockpot Chili

Ingredients:

2 lbs. ground pork (or mixture of pork and beef)

2 quart jars of homemade tomato sauce or equivalent of your favorite sauce

1 large onion, chopped

1 large pepper, chopped

1 cup black beans

Seasonings to taste. (My suggestion: 2 tsp oregano, 1 tsp pepper, 2 tsp seasalt, ¼ tsp chili powder, ¼ tsp garlic powder)

Instructions:

Soak beans overnight in crockpot with 6-8 cups of water and optionally add 2 Tbsp yogurt or lemon juice to the water, which aids in bean digestion. In the morning, brown the meat, peppers and onions. Drain and rinse the beans. Put all ingredients in crockpot on low for 8 hours.

Crockpot ham

Ingredients:

Half a smoked ham

Pineapple slices

Instructions:

Place ham and pineapple in crockpot and fill ½ full with water. Cook on low for 12-18 hours.

Note: If the hams are smaller (daisy/football hams), cook 8-10 hours. If the hams are fresh (not smoked) cook longer- I do 20 hours for a half ham. Also with fresh ham, add pineapple during the last 2 hours of cooking instead of at the beginning.

Oven-fried

chicken legs

Ingredients:

4 chicken thighs and drumsticks

1 Tbsp olive oil

½ stick butter

½ cup Panko bread crumbs

2 Tbsp minced garlic

Instructions:

Sprinkle olive oil on the bottom of your baking dish and add chicken pieces. Sprinkle bread crumbs over the chicken, then put a tab of butter on top of each piece of chicken. Cover chicken and cook on 250F for 2 ½ hour. Then remove cover and allow chicken to crisp up, usually 15-20 minutes. If the bottom of the dish looks dry, add more butter. We love to poor the drippings over the chicken and rice/potatoes when eating our meal.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.