The Factoryville Sportsmen’s Club (FSC) youth shooting team will host a sporting clays shoot Sunday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The proceeds are to offset the cost of shells and registration for the upcoming state shoot at the Lawrence County Sportsmen’s Association on June 15.

The FSC Clay Busters are part of the SCTP (Scholastic Clay Target Program) which teaches youth shooters proper gun handling, sportsmanship and team work.

The cost of the shoot is $30 for the 100-bird course or $15 the 50-bird course.

The benefit will feature raffles, a poker shoot and a white bird event. The kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch.

For more information, contact Fred Rose at 570-903-5755 or frose811@gmail.com.