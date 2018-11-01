Article Tools Font size – + Share This



S. ABINGTON TWP. — The second annual first responders appreciation night will be held Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Ramada.

The first part of the evening will be for sponsors, first responders and special guests, from 6:30-8 p.m. Dinner and drinks will be served. Doors will open at 8 p.m. for the general public to show their support. Lite fare, beverages and music by Mace in Dickson are included with each general admission ticket.

Keynote speaker for the event is Bruce Trego, acting Pennsylvania fire commissioner.

He has had many roles with the Pennsylvania Office of the State Fire Commissioner, the most recent being the administrator of the state fire academy in Lewiston. He has been involved with fire service for more than 40 years and has been a firefighter, lieutenant, captain and assistant chief at the Lewiston Fire Department.

Abingtons Support All Protectors (ASAP), a group made up of members from the Abington Heights Civic League, business leaders and members of the community, presents the event to thank the first responders.

“As an organization in the community, we have always supported our local first responders but we’re excited to partner with others in the community to do something on a larger scale for them,” said Cheryl O’Hora of the Abington Civic League. “They serve 24/7, taking time from their families and sometimes work to be there to support and help the community. Seems fitting that the community steps up and does the same back to them. A chance for them to be acknowledged for their support to the community.”

Toyota of Scranton is a sponsor for the event.

“For a number of years and often times behind the scenes, Toyota of Scranton has taken the lead in support of the first responders community,” said Andrew Weinberger of Toyota of Scranton. “Toyota of Scranton remains a proud partner with law enforcement, fire, EMS and military families. We salute you and appreciate your service.”

“All of us are extremely lucky to live in a community that so many men and women volunteer their time to protect and serve the community,” said Doug Pallman a fifth generation of Pallman Farms. “Other than our dedicated police officers, the majority of our first responders all work on a volunteer basis. Today, we live in a 24-hour news cycle that at times does not report on the positive work so many police officers and first responders perform. Every single day, all of these men and women put their lives in harms way in order to protect and serve all of us in the Abington area. I believe in acknowledging this sacrifice.”

“This is a great event and you get to see all of the people who put their lives on the line for you,” said Chris Calvey, vice president of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons. He and his wife were water rescue specialists when they lived in Philadelphia before relocating to Clarks Summit.

Tickets for the event are $20 and available at the door.

If you have questions about the event or would like to support it, contact Cheryl O’Hora at ahclclub@gmail.com.