SUBMITTED PHOTO Equines For Freedom (EFF) is the recipient of a $3,500 donation from Eagle Cleaners. Eagle Cleaners has been honoring veterans and donating to EFF for the past three years on Veteran’s Day by donating all income from store, open to close, while offering veterans a 25-percent discount. This year’s donation was the biggest yet, bringing the three-year total to $9,500. From left: Patty Godlewski, Eagle Cleaners team member; Bob Tagert, EFF; Sylvia Tagert, EFF board member; Brad Kulp, Eagle Cleaners team member; John Theobald, Eagle Cleaners team member; Kim Stephano, Eagle Cleaners manager; and Buddy Croft, Eagle Cleaners owner.