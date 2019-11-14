Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Rotary Club of Scranton is partnering with Equines For Freedom, based in Newton Twp., as the beneficiary for the club’s 2019

Holiday Auction.

The auction will take place on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Fiorelli Catering in Peckville and is the largest fundraiser of the year for the club. The event includes a buffet dinner and raises money for a different non-profit each year.

Equines For Freedom’s mission is to help heal veterans and first responders.

The club is seeking support of those in the community in donating items for the silent and live auctions, sponsoring the event and purchasing ads in the event program booklet. Thanks to such generosity, the auction continues to grow each year. Items of all types and sizes are needed for this year’s event. Anyone interested in participating can contact Mari Pizur at mpizur@thearcnepa.org to coordinate a donation.

Event sponsorships are also available. Contact Gerard Hetman at gerard.hetman@gmail.com to become a sponsor.

To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/2PMgbTh.