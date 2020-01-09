Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — Abington Heights seniors and juniors are invited to share their art with the community and apply for an Our Town scholarship or award for their creative talents. Student-art will be featured in the gallery of The Gathering Place from Feb. 9 until the middle of March. This gallery display will offer the community a chance to appreciate the talents of Abington Heights art students and will honor the students’ creative contributions to the world.

Each senior student may apply for a $500 scholarship by submitting a work of art and an application with an essay detailing how art will be a part of his or her life after graduation. Seniors may also apply for one of four $200 art awards, one each in drawing, painting, photography and mixed media. No essay is needed for the $200 awards.

Juniors may submit a work of art to be considered for one of four $100 art awards, one in each of the categories listed above. Art may include painting, photography, drawing, graphic design, interior design, architecture, sculpture, pottery, jewelry or related fields.

Applications are available from art teachers and must be submitted by Jan. 27. Awards will be announced at the public reception on Sunday, Feb. 9.

The Our Town program is an annual event, started by Shirley Wagner Eagen and Dorothy O’Connor, two local artists who wanted to encourage students to pursue the arts as they had done. This is the third year for the gallery show which is a cooperative effort of the Abington Heights High School art staff, Abington Heights Civic League, The Gathering Place, Abington Business and Professional Association, Clarks Summit Borough Council and Bob Bennett. Funds are raised by sale of hand-drawn notecard sets created by Shirley Eagen and by private and business donations.

For more information, students may text 570-881-7612 or email gatheringplacecs@gmail.com.