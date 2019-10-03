Article Tools Font size – + Share This

WEBSTER

CLARKS SUMMIT — A class for aspiring entrepreneurs who have always wanted to turn their idea or passion into a successful business venture will be held at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit on Mondays, Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28 and Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Students will join Don Webster, a Wall Street veteran and serial entrepreneur, as he explores requirements for starting and creating a successful business. In this class, Webster will review the basics for setting up a business and present some of the most important start-up tasks and decisions a new business owner needs to focus on from the beginning.

Established business owners who want to take their ventures to a new level can learn as Webster also explores growth strategies, funding avenues and common mistakes to avoid.

For information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.