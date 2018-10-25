Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — Welcome to fall’s “sweet spot” before our attention is taken by the coming holidays. This is a wonderful opportunity to explore a variety of classes and activities through The Gathering Place that take advantage of this great time of year.

The upcoming class schedule includes Italian cooking with eggplant Parmesan on Monday, Oct. 29. Demonstration also includes tiramisu for dessert. The cost is $35.

Eclectic Earrings will encourage creation of unique earrings with style and personality. It will be held two Thursdays, Nov. 1 and 8. The cost is $40 plus a $10 supply fee.

Cooking Gone Wild makes use of pine needles to create salad dressing, lip balm, bath salts and more treats. The cost is $20 plus a $5 supply fee.

Spend three Wednesday evenings creating a unique embroidered handkerchief baby bonnet. Learn the floss and silk ribbon stitches to complete what will become a cherished heirloom.

Mindful Cooking, Thursday, Nov. 8 highlights plant-based food with information on transitioning to a healthy lifestyle and includes food samplings. The cost is $30.

Holiday brunch offers a complete menu for a memorable and easy special family meal. The cost is $35.

Introduction to Fused Glass will be held two Tuesdays, Nov. 13 and 20, is a guide through the process of working with multiple pieces of glass to create a complete design. The cost is $30, plus $45 for supplies.

The Noontime Lecture Series offers some guidance with “Feeding Birds in Winter and Spring” on Tuesday, Oct. 30. Learn the different needs through the fall and spring and also what feeders seem to work best. The cost is $5. To register, call 570-575-0384.

The Gathering Place is also offering three pop-up classes that were added after the fall brochure was developed. The organization wants to quickly respond to requests of area residents. To register for these classes, visit the website and find the pop-up section.

Cornelia Bryce Pinchot’s life as the states’ First Lady, labor reformer, advocate, Congressional candidate and diplomat, in addition to her most important roles of wife and mother, will be discussed Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 2 p.m.

Shoebox to Saltbox recounts a family’s labor of love restoring a tired, old colonial saltbox house. The homeowner recounts the family’s journey on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. The cost is $5.

The Voluntary Action Center will be on hand Monday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. to present a program on underage and binge drinking. It should be of interest to parents of middle and high school students. The cost is $5.

As a non-profit community organization, The Gathering Place depends on fundraising opportunities and patrons to keep the doors open. Sonya’s Contemporary Clothing, 320 S. State St., will host a shopping event Tuesday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appetizers and drinks will be served and a percentage of the day’s sales will be donated to The Gathering Place.

Ongoing programs include:

For the Love of Books, a book discussion every third Tuesday of the month at noon; new members always welcome to join the literature discussion with other book lovers.

Craft and Chat, a casual setting where artists with and without special needs come together to create and relate. Nov. 9, 16 and 30, Dec. 14 and 21 10–11:30 a.m. The cost is $10.

The weaving group meets the first Saturday of the month from noon to 4 p.m.

The Memory Café is an opportunity for those with memory loss and their care companions to socialize with others.

Bingo and yoga will be among the programming offered on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

The Songwriters’ Roundtable, is a space for songwriters of all experience levels and ages to hone their craft and share with their peers. It will be held Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

A Shop Local Market is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It will offer a variety of crafts and specialty items including homemade candy, jewelry and individual art pieces from classes.

Two trips on the schedule are a Radio City Music Hall Bus trip on Monday, Dec. 3 at a cost of $129. A just-announced nine-night cruise, in partnership with Abington Travel will be held during summer 2019 and visit points along the romantic Danube River. More information on both is available on the website.

The Gathering Place Gallery features the work of established and emerging regional artists. The current show, “All Creatures Great and Small,” runs through Nov. 15. Applications are now being accepted for the next show, “Fiber Arts Functional and Fantastical” which will run Nov. 16 through Jan. 16.

This is only a partial list of all fall offerings.

For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

Enjoy the upcoming season with a Gathering Place class or program.